Elton Ilirjani – Masterful Modelling of Malan Breton on the Athens Fashion Week Runway

About Malan Breton:

Malan Breton is a multi-talented fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, songwriter, producer, and a government-appointed ambassador to Taiwan.

The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Priyanka Chopra, Fan Bing Bing, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Lorde, Little Mix, Vivica A Fox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Yoson An, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Take, Minnie Driver, Fantasia, Lea Salonga, Hannah Waddingham, Roisin Murphy, Jean Shafiroff and many others. Breton trained with a Savile Row Tailor, and one of the World’s foremost couturiers of the 20th century, who trained at Paquin, and Charles James.

Malan Breton is one of the most diverse brands in fashion with categories that include fragrance, beauty, accessories, fine jewelry, bridal, handbags, ai, menswear, womenswear, shoes, optical, textiles, housewares, film, swimwear, lingerie, underwear, skate, music, and TV production. Breton is a master of innovation, being the first to introduce a crypto fashion shop, the first to initiate 3D VR into the industry, and is on the forefront of technology.