Elton Ilirjani – Masterful Modelling of Malan Breton on the Athens Fashion Week Runway

Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist took to the runway at Athens Fashion Week to showcase the work of couturier Malan Breton at the Zappeio Megaron in Athens, Greece whose latest collection drew on Pierrot as inspiration. Against the outdoor backdrop of a full moon and an emotional serranade by opera singer Courtney Mills, Elton shone once more.
Wearing an outfit created exclusively by Malan Breton with millinery by Michelle Hutchings and jewelry from Elton’s personal collection. Hair was provided by Stavros Liaros for L'oreal Professional, makeup by Beauty Freddy Makeup Stage and the show was presented by Athens Fashion Week.
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
Malan Breton is a multi-talented fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, songwriter, producer, and a government-appointed ambassador to Taiwan.
The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Priyanka Chopra, Fan Bing Bing, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Lorde, Little Mix, Vivica A Fox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Yoson An, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Take, Minnie Driver, Fantasia, Lea Salonga, Hannah Waddingham, Roisin Murphy, Jean Shafiroff and many others. Breton trained with a Savile Row Tailor, and one of the World’s foremost couturiers of the 20th century, who trained at Paquin, and Charles James.
Malan Breton is one of the most diverse brands in fashion with categories that include fragrance, beauty, accessories, fine jewelry, bridal, handbags, ai, menswear, womenswear, shoes, optical, textiles, housewares, film, swimwear, lingerie, underwear, skate, music, and TV production. Breton is a master of innovation, being the first to introduce a crypto fashion shop, the first to initiate 3D VR into the industry, and is on the forefront of technology.
Αthens Fashion Week, is the official fashion week of Athens, Greece, taking place biannually. It is designed and developed according to international high caliber production standards, showcasing supreme, established and emerging Greek fashion designers and brands, entailing a collective of diverse fashion-related side events and welcoming exquisite international special guests. AFW’s mission is to create new opportunities for the development of the fashion industry by providing a platform for Greek Designers to connect with media representatives and fashion buyers within and beyond Greek borders, while contributing to cultural progress and establishing Athens as a fashion destination.