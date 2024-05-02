Splash into Style: Miami Swim Week® 2024 Event Line-Up

Miami is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year: Miami Swim Week® - The Shows 2024. Fashion enthusiasts from around the globe will gather here to witness a spectacular array of swimwear collections set against the backdrop of Miami's iconic venues. This year's event, spanning from May 27 to June 3, promises an even more dazzling lineup of shows, exclusive parties, and interactive panels, all open to the public. Here’s your ultimate guide to the public events scheduled for an unforgettable week of fashion, networking, and fun!
Start your Miami Swim Week experience at the chic cocktail reception at FABEL Miami. Mingle with fashion icons and enthusiasts while enjoying a stylish evening.
Monday, May 27
7:30 PM - 11:30 PM
FABEL Miami, 50 NW 23rd St #110, Miami, FL 33127
$20-$40 Purchase Here
Don't miss the opening show featuring designs by Ema Savahl Couture and Amarotto Swimwear. This event supports the Little Lighthouse Foundation, offering guests an evening of fashion and philanthropy. Guests will also be treated to three hours of complimentary cocktails! To secure your spot in advance, a minimum donation of $75 is required, while donations of $125 will be expected at the door upon arrival. For those seeking an elevated experience, limited VIP Front Row seating is available with a minimum donation of $195.
Wednesday, May 29
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
$75-$195 Purchase Here
Celebrate the night away at the Opening Night After Party hosted by the Little Lighthouse Foundation, promising excitement, live music, and great networking opportunities.
Wednesday, May 29
10:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Hyde Beach, located within the SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
FREE
Set in the stunning poolside garden of the iconic SLS South Beach Hotel, this event brings together shopping, content creation, and networking. Enjoy a drink and socialize as you dive into a unique shopping experience. Connect with designers, consumers, media experts, and creative minds, all while celebrating the true essence of connectivity that defines Miami Swim Week.
Thursday, May 30
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Hyde Beach, located within the SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
FREE
Join Miami Swim Week® for a restaurant takeover at Casa Matilda Steakhouse featuring a panel discussion with key industry figures. You will have the opportunity to take part in discussions on fashion sustainability, trade, retail, and technology. Conducted in two sessions, attendees will have the chance to interact with industry leaders and learn more about current trends and challenges in the fashion world.
Friday, May 31
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM *The first-panel session will commence at 1:00 PM, followed by the second-panel session at 2:15 PM*
Casa Matilda Steakhouse, 411 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
$50 Purchase Here
Experience the Swim Lounge, an exclusive fashion and beauty brand activation at the SLS South Beach. Explore an assortment of carefully curated selection of fashion & beauty partners, all dedicated to sustainability. Stay tuned for announcements from Miami Swim Week® regarding these exciting brand activations.
Friday, May 31 & Saturday, June 1
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
FREE
From Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2, enjoy a variety of fashion shows each evening, featuring a diverse array of swimwear collections from emerging and established designers.
Daily shows from May 30 to June 2
7:00 PM - 11:30 PM each night
SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
$50-$5000 Purchase Here
Lili Creation, Carukia Swim, 11 Threads Roma, Hermine Swim, CYAR Swim, Kita May Designs, SALPICA, Andrea Venturoli, Kene Kaya, OJZ Seychelles, Tempt Me, Omray Swimwear, Haitian Doll by Jo Bella, and SAINT CLAIR.
ADG Swimwear, Flavia Palmiero, Gringa Swimwear, Yonique, Moda Minx, Kadan Swimwear/Glue Glue, Hera Sea, DOB, Omni Beach Life, HeartGlass, Normal Culture, and Queen Miami Beach.
Lascana, Megan Mae Miami, Bonlete, Liech Antel Swimwear, Tracy Marcus, Narc Swimwear, Humans, Venus, and Relleciga.
Olivia London Swimwear, Blue Topaz Swimwear, Emmeriging Collective, Khonsu Swim, Bikinis by Bridget, Ashi B Fashions, Bádi Swimwear, Slay Swimwear, Luxe Living Fashions, Mahogany Coast, Milus Rose, Avisa Swimwear, and Sunny Clothing.
Courtesy of INLIST, say farewell to Miami Swim Week by joining an explosive celebration like no other. With a lineup of top-notch DJs, get ready to immerse yourself in a sea of rhythm and dance the night away! Brace yourself for an evening filled with music, entertainment, and glamour like you've never seen before!
Sunday, June 2
11:00 PM - 2:00 AM
Hyde Beach located within the SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
$20-$40 Purchase Here
Join Miami Swim Week® for the closing Fashion Industry party! It's the perfect opportunity to network and enjoy the world of fashion and style as you bid farewell. Complimentary drinks, courtesy of , will be provided for guests from 7pm to 8pm. With live DJs and dazzling performances, this is an evening you definitely won't want to miss as Miami Swim Week comes to an end.
Monday, June 3
7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Brickell (Restaurant is TBA)
$40 Purchase Here
Miami Swim Week® 2024 is set to be a platform not just for showcasing the latest in swimwear but also for celebrating the vibrant fusion of fashion, art, and culture. Make sure to secure your tickets in advance to be a part of this glamorous week!