The Summer Fashion Summit: A New Initiative by PARAISO Miami Beach Co-Founder Natalija Dedic Stojanovic

NDS: This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Miami Swim week. I just can't believe it flew by so fast, here we are 20 years later with an industry that grew exponentially from when we started in 2004. I remember the designers were only showing through showrooms because the companies were so small, they couldn't support individual shows. And now the swimwear industry is taking a big part of the overall fashion industry and for a long time it was the fastest growing segment within the fashion industry. It's not anymore, now it’s accessories but we do have a lot of accessories throughout trade shows and events. We definitely see the accessory segment as being a big part of the event as well. So, the reason why I started Summer Fashion Summit is because I felt that the educational component was missing.

The whole event is really a Fashion Week that is focused on the swimwear industry, and throughout the years, because it's here in Miami, and all the founders were very young it just developed a little bit differently than a traditional Fashion Week, if that makes sense. So, there is a lot of music, a lot of parties, and a lot of poolside cocktails! So, all the collections are presented in a little bit more fun casual summery way.

But now, the industry is so big and we became that entry point for all the global swimwear brands to break into the U.S market. I kind of felt that the educational component was missing. Where is that Summit? Where do all these brands and buyers gather, where they can talk about where the market is going, what are these new trends? What are the steps to break into the U.S market? How to set up a really strong wholesale foundation for your brand -- all of that was missing! What I was seeing throughout the years is one conversation here and there about inclusivity about the importance of community and social, but it was not focused on the business of the industry.