David Koma Announces First Handbags & You Need This One for Summer

For the trendsetters, David Koma’s new Apex handbag is a playful and edgy addition to your wardrobe picks for the summer season. Designed cheekily to evoke the shape of a shark’s fin or a rose thorn, the bag brings a touch of artistic edge and glamour to any look. In shining silver, classic gold, sunny orange, and exotic green, the triangular shaped leather bag can be worn as both a clutch purse or across the body with a delicate metal chain that offsets the structural shape. Upscale yet daring, the Apex is our fashion editor’s choice from the new collection – try the bag in silver for a standout style moment that pairs easily as a neutral with even your most striking looks. For day, pair the Apex with denim, a white tee, and a sleek heel for a bulletproof model-off-duty take on casual wear. For an extra dose of runway-worthy sophistication for your next event or summer party, pair the Apex with a David Koma ready-to-wear look such as the iconic catsuit or lean into its rose thorn motif with a floral embellished signature dress from the brand in matching silver.