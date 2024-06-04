David Koma Announces First Handbags & You Need This One for Summer

Your summer looks need these bold new bags.
London-based luxury womenswear designer David Koma announces his very first handbag collection for the brand, with a trio of fresh new silhouettes in a symphony of colours. Meet the DK City Bag, the DK City Mini Bag, and our personal editor’s choice, the predator-inspired Apex Bag in a delicious palette of saturated and metallic tones – your new wardrobe crown jewels.
Inspired by the timeless elegance of Queen Elizabeth II’s handbag choices, the DK City Bag and DK City Mini Bag mold the traditional classic of a structured flap design into a new take on versatility. Meant to carry the modern woman from day to night, the two shoulder bag styles are adjustable in their straps and feature the iconic David Koma logo front and center over a chic magnetic closure for ease of access. The bags are constructed entirely from matte leather, ensuring each design will ring truly timeless with a long lifespan under proper care. The DK City Bag is available in white, black, red, pink, and cognac. The smaller Mini City Bag rises to the occasion of recent metallic trends and comes in eye-catching metallic black, metallic green, metallic blue, gold, and silver varietals. The wide range of tones ensures something for everyone, while keeping the bold David Koma brand identity that clients have come to love within his sleek ready-to-wear looks.
For the trendsetters, David Koma’s new Apex handbag is a playful and edgy addition to your wardrobe picks for the summer season. Designed cheekily to evoke the shape of a shark’s fin or a rose thorn, the bag brings a touch of artistic edge and glamour to any look. In shining silver, classic gold, sunny orange, and exotic green, the triangular shaped leather bag can be worn as both a clutch purse or across the body with a delicate metal chain that offsets the structural shape. Upscale yet daring, the Apex is our fashion editor’s choice from the new collection – try the bag in silver for a standout style moment that pairs easily as a neutral with even your most striking looks. For day, pair the Apex with denim, a white tee, and a sleek heel for a bulletproof model-off-duty take on casual wear. For an extra dose of runway-worthy sophistication for your next event or summer party, pair the Apex with a David Koma ready-to-wear look such as the iconic catsuit or lean into its rose thorn motif with a floral embellished signature dress from the brand in matching silver.
David Koma creates sculptural moments in his women’s ready-to-wear collections that turn the female form into an art piece. With edgy signature looks such as one-legged catsuits, sleek scuba textile minidresses, and embellished slit gowns, Koma’s brand has become synonymous with making women feel powerful yet beautiful. The designer established the DK brand in London in 2009, with couture-level touches of beaded embellishment and impeccable tailoring on body-conscious silhouettes that propelled the designer onto the fashion mainstage. Global celebrities such as Blackpink, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and many more consistently choose David Koma looks for the red carpet and performance stages, and the designer’s work has appeared in countless global fashion publications for editorials and coverage.
Koma describes his aesthetic as seductive, feminine, and timeless. The brand DNA is based on sensual sculpted pieces that instill confidence and empower the wearer. “Tough yet sensual, free yet controlled, youthful yet mature” – the Koma Girl is a complex character reflective of the modern woman and a 21st century femme fatale. The designer was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, and showcased his first collection at the young age of fifteen after studying fine art in St. Petersburg. The handbag launch of the Apex, DK City Bag, and DK City Mini Bag in May of 2024 marks the designer’s first foray into handbags.
You can find more about David Koma and shop both ready-to-wear and the new handbag collection launch online now at .
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.