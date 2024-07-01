Let Asta Resort Inspire Your Summer Garden Society Party

The esteemed Hotel Bel-Air’s private Swan Lake and garden proved to be the perfect backdrop for the resortwear brand’s latest trending pieces. Asta Resort, brainchild of designer Jasmine Ammitzboell and sister founder Helena Ammitzboell, is known for its vacation-ready knitwear, summer separates, beachwear, and upscale luxury casual designs. The brand has been spotted in celebrity style on names such as Hailey Beiber, Romee Strijd, Doja Cat, Hanna Schoenberg, Shay Mitchell, and others from the islands to the city. The new collection includes boucle knit short sets in salmon pink, tied straps and cutouts on summer knits, and playful proportions that allow for coverage flexibility from sweaters and jackets to bralettes and crops in matching sets.