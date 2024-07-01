Let Asta Resort Inspire Your Summer Garden Society Party

Crisp lemon drop martinis, refreshing pistachio gelato sundaes, and summer jazz music floated over the enchanted garden at Asta Resort’s recent Flowers in Firenze collection garden party. Swans glided as gracefully as the guests, serving as a dreamy muse for the collection and the perfect Instagram-worthy highlight shot.
The esteemed Hotel Bel-Air’s private Swan Lake and garden proved to be the perfect backdrop for the resortwear brand’s latest trending pieces. Asta Resort, brainchild of designer Jasmine Ammitzboell and sister founder Helena Ammitzboell, is known for its vacation-ready knitwear, summer separates, beachwear, and upscale luxury casual designs. The brand has been spotted in celebrity style on names such as Hailey Beiber, Romee Strijd, Doja Cat, Hanna Schoenberg, Shay Mitchell, and others from the islands to the city. The new collection includes boucle knit short sets in salmon pink, tied straps and cutouts on summer knits, and playful proportions that allow for coverage flexibility from sweaters and jackets to bralettes and crops in matching sets.
Hosting your own event this summer and feeling inspired? For the perfect garden party with your own high society circle, look to Asta Resort’s dreamy oyster hors d’oeuvres, live jazz music from a gazebo band party, and clean white decor for guest seating or table arrangements. Think pink, cream, and orange florals such as roses and peonies to build a wonderful accompaniment to a crisp backdrop focused on the details and fitting for social media shots with your guests.
For a fit drink menu, stay light for the season and take inspiration from the brand’s menu of bright peach bellinis, summer wines, lemon drops, and a unique white Negroni. Fruity and floral cocktails provide an easygoing and vibrant take on refreshments for warmer weather and more skin-conscious outfits.
Guest dress code suggestions would do well to look to Asta Resort’s recent releases, including our editor’s host-ready pick of a long knit skirt in summer white paired with a tiny bralette. Cheeky short sets in punchy colours paired with strappy heels, bold pops of colour with stripes or graphic art, and tied details add a seasonally appropriate feel to a look and will take your guests from day to night with ease as the sun sets.
CREDITS
Writer and fashion editor: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Designer: Asta Resort @astaresort
Venue: Hotel Bel-Air
PR: Purple PR @purplepr
Notable guests: model Lera Pen, stylist Alix Gropper, creator Suede Brooks, model Delilah Summers, and creator Savannah Demeter
Photography courtesy of PR.
