Let Asta Resort Inspire Your Summer Garden Society Party

Asta Resort opens summer with Flowers in Firenze - providing the perfect inspiration for your own high society summer garden party. Luxe summer knits, matching sets, and trending styles set the guest list dress code while swans, live jazz, fresh florals, and crisp white table wear at the Hotel Bel-Air’s private swan lake set a photo-ready luxury garden venue scene.
Asta Resort's Flowers in Firenze Summer Garden Party
Asta Resort's Flowers in Firenze Summer Garden Party provides the perfect inspiration for your own society soiree.Courtesy of PR.

Crisp lemon drop martinis, refreshing pistachio gelato sundaes, and summer jazz music floated over the enchanted garden at Asta Resort’s recent Flowers in Firenze collection garden party. Swans glided as gracefully as the guests, serving as a dreamy muse for the collection and the perfect Instagram-worthy highlight shot. 

Hotel Bel-Air's private swan lake in California.
The Asta Resort Flowers in Firenze event was hosted at Hotel Bel-Air's private swan lake in California.Courtesy of PR.

The esteemed Hotel Bel-Air’s private Swan Lake and garden proved to be the perfect backdrop for the resortwear brand’s latest trending pieces. Asta Resort, brainchild of designer Jasmine Ammitzboell and sister founder Helena Ammitzboell, is known for its vacation-ready knitwear, summer separates, beachwear, and upscale luxury casual designs. The brand has been spotted in celebrity style on names such as Hailey Beiber, Romee Strijd, Doja Cat, Hanna Schoenberg, Shay Mitchell, and others from the islands to the city. The new collection includes boucle knit short sets in salmon pink, tied straps and cutouts on summer knits, and playful proportions that allow for coverage flexibility from sweaters and jackets to bralettes and crops in matching sets. 

Asta Resort pieces styled on attendees at the garden party.
Guest dress codes can look to trendy summer knits and matching sets like these Asta Resort pieces styled on attendees at the garden party.Courtesy of PR.

Hosting your own event this summer and feeling inspired? For the perfect garden party with your own high society circle, look to Asta Resort’s dreamy oyster hors d’oeuvres, live jazz music from a gazebo band party, and clean white decor for guest seating or table arrangements. Think pink, cream, and orange florals such as roses and peonies to build a wonderful accompaniment to a crisp backdrop focused on the details and fitting for social media shots with your guests. 

Oysters and light bites.
Oysters and light bites make for a luxe yet approachable summer menu at your society party, sure to be a hit with your guest list.Courtesy of PR.

For a fit drink menu, stay light for the season and take inspiration from the brand’s menu of bright peach bellinis, summer wines, lemon drops, and a unique white Negroni. Fruity and floral cocktails provide an easygoing and vibrant take on refreshments for warmer weather and more skin-conscious outfits. 

Bellinis, sparkling wines, and lemon drop martinis.
Look to lighter drink options such as bellinis, sparkling wines, and lemon drop martinis for crowd-pleasing bar options to complement your menu.Courtesy of PR.

Guest dress code suggestions would do well to look to Asta Resort’s recent releases, including our editor’s host-ready pick of a long knit skirt in summer white paired with a tiny bralette. Cheeky short sets in punchy colours paired with strappy heels, bold pops of colour with stripes or graphic art, and tied details add a seasonally appropriate feel to a look and will take your guests from day to night with ease as the sun sets. 

Wrap dresses and metallic details on neutral palettes.
Wrap dresses and metallic details on neutral palettes are trending for high society summer silhouettes fit for your rotating warm weather party circuit.Courtesy of PR.

You can find more inspiration and recent collections online now at www.astaresort.com or on social media at @astaresort. 

Crisp white table settings.
Live jazz music.
A look that can go from day to night.
A build-your-own ice cream dessert bar.

CREDITS 

Writer and fashion editor: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks

Designer: Asta Resort @astaresort 

Venue: Hotel Bel-Air 

PR: Purple PR @purplepr

Notable guests: model Lera Pen, stylist Alix Gropper, creator Suede Brooks, model Delilah Summers, and creator Savannah Demeter

Photography courtesy of PR.

Asta Resort's Flowers in Firenze Summer Garden Party
Louis Vuitton Unveils Summer Pop-Up at CASA NEOS Miami

Become an Insider!  Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.

Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at advertising@resident.com to learn more.

Culture
Fashion
Los Angeles
New York
Design

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com