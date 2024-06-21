Louis Vuitton Unveils Summer Pop-Up at CASA NEOS Miami

Louis Vuitton has artfully transformed CASA NEOS into a tropical paradise adorned with its signature motifs. From the dock to the restaurant patio, poolside, and terraces, every corner of the property exudes the Maison's distinctive elegance. The pop-up, dedicated to the Women's universe, offers a curated selection of classic styles, seasonal collections, and exclusive pieces, providing a comprehensive Louis Vuitton experience.

Running from June 21st to July 14th , this activation complements the city's five permanent Louis Vuitton locations, reinforcing Miami's status as a premier luxury destination. The event aligns with the brand's tradition of creating immersive environments that reflect its storied heritage and contemporary flair.