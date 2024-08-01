Miami Swim Week 2024 | Summer Trends and Styles

Miami Swim Week 2024 showcased an electrifying array of summer trends and styles that captivated fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. This year's event highlighted the innovative spirit of designers who brought their unique visions to life on the runway. From vibrant colors and bold patterns to luxurious textures and timeless retro influences, the collections were a testament to the versatility and creativity of swimwear fashion. Sustainability and inclusivity were at the forefront, with many designers incorporating eco-friendly materials and celebrating diverse body types in their designs. With exclusive photos from our featured photographer, Charles Barnes, we delve into the standout looks and emerging trends that defined Miami Swim Week, offering a glimpse into the future of summer style.
Featured Designers: Ema Savahl, Amarotto, Adriana Fernandez, Azulu, Hunting Hue, Dippin' Daisy's, Oh Polly, Shan, Sinesia Karol, Swim Up-Cycle, Chloe Rose, Luli Fama, PQ Swim, Axil, Cupshe, and Leslie Amon
Photography: Charles L. Barnes
“From my perspective, Miami Swim Week’s strength lies in its democratic nature, catering to a large base of constituents. Unlike other fashion categories, swimwear is wonderfully flexible, allowing for a vast array of designs to be showcased in Miami. It can be worn as a fashion statement, strictly utilitarian in purpose, or a blend of both, striking a perfect balance between style and function.” – Charles Barnes
“In reviewing the shows I covered, I found myself drawn to designs that were more practical in purpose for time at the beach, the pool, or any other venue where swim attire would be welcomed if not outright encouraged. My preference leaned towards designs, colors, and patterns that made a strong statement without overshadowing the individual wearing them. I appreciated designs that allowed the individual’s form and personality to shine through, enhancing their unique style without seeming dated or stale.”– Charles Barnes
“This year’s collections are inspired by tropical hues and embody the serene essence of a Miami sunrise with their pastel pinks and blues. They offer a calming, beach-inspired vibe reflective of the beautiful city of Miami Beach. The surprising color and texture combinations in these collections include not only pearls and pastels but also hardware elements like gold metals and vibrant tropical hues, creating a unique and captivating blend. We hope to inspire women in Miami and all over with our swimwear to just be their most confident and best selves in all the different textures, colors and styles.” – Taymir Terrell with Oh Polly
Miami Swim Week 2024 dazzled with vibrant colors, bold patterns, and luxurious textures, showcasing the innovative spirit of top designers. The event highlighted the versatility of swimwear fashion, blending style and function seamlessly. Featuring exclusive photos by Charles Barnes, the collections offered a glimpse into the future of summer style, with standout looks from Ema Savahl, Amarotto, and more.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.