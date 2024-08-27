A New Era in Luxury Watchmaking: The Ritmo Mundo Pegasus Tourbillon

In the ever-evolving landscape of luxury horology, the introduction of a tourbillon model often marks a significant milestone for any watch brand. For Los Angeles-based Ritmo Mundo, a name synonymous with innovation and audacity in design, the debut of the Pegasus Tourbillon is nothing short of transformative. As the brand's first-ever tourbillon model, the Pegasus Tourbillon doesn't merely join the ranks of elite timepieces—it redefines accessibility in the world of high-end watchmaking.
Launched in August 2024, Ritmo Mundo Pegasus Tourbillon is a testament to the brand's 22-year legacy of blending bold aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. What sets this timepiece apart is not just the inclusion of a hand-built tourbillon but also its remarkable affordability, retailing at $12,900 USD. This price point makes it one of the most accessible tourbillon watches on the market, especially considering its premium sapphire crystal case—a feature usually reserved for watches with much higher price tags.
The Pegasus Tourbillon is a natural progression from the Pegasus Automatic, first introduced in early 2024. While the Automatic model laid the groundwork with its distinct beveled case and robust construction, the Tourbillon elevates the collection to new heights. The transition to a full synthetic sapphire crystal case top and the introduction of the tourbillon complication underscores Ritmo Mundo’s commitment to offering timepieces that are not only visually striking but also mechanically superior.
The Pegasus Tourbillon stands as a beacon of transparency—both in design and intent. Its 42mm case, crafted with a full synthetic sapphire crystal top, offers an unobstructed view of the intricate tourbillon movement. This panoramic display is not just a visual delight but also a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship behind each timepiece. The tourbillon, with its gold-plated barrel and frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, promises both precision and longevity, boasting a power reserve of 72 hours.
The choice of materials in the Pegasus Tourbillon is equally noteworthy. The case bottom, made from an ultra-durable transparent glass, ranks 7 on the Mohs hardness scale, ensuring that this watch is built to withstand the rigors of daily wear. The mineral-reinforced glass mirror dial, complemented by a metal dial ring available in turquoise, blue, or black, adds a touch of elegance to the watch’s overall aesthetic.
Beyond its captivating appearance, the Pegasus Tourbillon is engineered for everyday use. The luminous pointer-style hands ensure readability in any lighting condition, while the crystal crown and fluorine rubber strap with a 316L stainless steel clasp provide both comfort and durability. The watch’s sealed back cover, combined with its corrosion, mold, and moisture-resistant properties, further cements its status as a reliable companion for the modern collector.
The launch of the Pegasus Tourbillon marks a pivotal moment for Ritmo Mundo. As the brand approaches its third decade, it is clear that Ritmo Mundo is entering a new phase—what founder Ali Soltani refers to as “Ritmo Mundo 2.0.” This evolution is characterized by a renewed focus on modern, innovative, and attainable luxury. The decision to archive much of the existing product catalog signals a strategic shift towards creating timepieces that resonate with contemporary tastes and the needs of discerning collectors.
Ritmo Mundo’s mission has always been to democratize luxury watchmaking, and the Pegasus Tourbillon is a clear manifestation of this ethos. By offering a tourbillon watch at an unprecedented price, Ritmo Mundo is not just challenging the status quo but also opening the doors of high-end horology to a broader audience.
Since its founding in 2002, Ritmo Mundo has carved out a unique niche in the luxury watch market, blending the mystique of Swiss and Italian craftsmanship with the vibrant energy of Beverly Hills. The Pegasus Tourbillon is the latest chapter in this storied legacy, a watch that encapsulates the brand’s spirit of innovation, elegance, and accessibility.
For collectors seeking a timepiece that combines cutting-edge technology with timeless design, the Ritmo Mundo Pegasus Tourbillon offers an irresistible proposition. It is more than just a watch; it is a symbol of the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in luxury watchmaking.
With the Pegasus Tourbillon, Ritmo Mundo has not just introduced a new watch—it has set a new standard for what a tourbillon timepiece can be, offering a harmonious blend of style, performance, and value that is poised to resonate with collectors for years to come.
