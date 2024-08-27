A New Era in Luxury Watchmaking: The Ritmo Mundo Pegasus Tourbillon

The Pegasus Tourbillon stands as a beacon of transparency—both in design and intent. Its 42mm case, crafted with a full synthetic sapphire crystal top, offers an unobstructed view of the intricate tourbillon movement. This panoramic display is not just a visual delight but also a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship behind each timepiece. The tourbillon, with its gold-plated barrel and frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, promises both precision and longevity, boasting a power reserve of 72 hours.

The choice of materials in the Pegasus Tourbillon is equally noteworthy. The case bottom, made from an ultra-durable transparent glass, ranks 7 on the Mohs hardness scale, ensuring that this watch is built to withstand the rigors of daily wear. The mineral-reinforced glass mirror dial, complemented by a metal dial ring available in turquoise, blue, or black, adds a touch of elegance to the watch’s overall aesthetic.

Beyond its captivating appearance, the Pegasus Tourbillon is engineered for everyday use. The luminous pointer-style hands ensure readability in any lighting condition, while the crystal crown and fluorine rubber strap with a 316L stainless steel clasp provide both comfort and durability. The watch’s sealed back cover, combined with its corrosion, mold, and moisture-resistant properties, further cements its status as a reliable companion for the modern collector.