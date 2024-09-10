The New Vanguard: Finnish Designers VAIN and vitunleija® Take New York Fashion Week by Storm

The world of fashion is no stranger to bold statements and transformative creativity, but this season at New York Fashion Week, two Finnish designers are leading a revolution that blends cultural commentary with cutting-edge design. Emerging designers VAIN, led by creative director Jimi Vain, and vitunleija®, founded by Bakari Diarra, have taken center stage, each bringing their unique vision of streetwear and fashion to the global stage. Both brands, deeply rooted in their Finnish origins, showcase a blend of nostalgia, street culture, and forward-thinking sustainability, offering something fresh and authentic.

VAIN, known for its interdisciplinary approach, challenges conventional ideas of love through its Spring/Summer 2025 Collection. Jimi Vain’s alternative take on love, expressed through an unexpected mix of romantic motifs, edgy fabrics, and sustainability efforts with upcycled materials, sets a bold new direction for the brand. Meanwhile, vitunleija®'s 'lo Capsule Collection, which pays homage to streetwear and hip-hop culture, redefines classic pieces like the polo shirt, injecting them with the raw energy of Chicago drill music and early 2010s youth culture. With both brands making their New York Fashion Week debut, the fashion world is about to witness the innovative energy of Finnish fashion.

As these two trailblazers make their mark, they not only represent the rise of Finnish designers on the international stage but also set the tone for where fashion is headed—toward deeper meaning, cultural significance, and a redefinition of traditional styles​. Resident Magazine had a chance to catch up with Finland’s exciting new designers at a presentation held at the Finnish Consul General’s residence on Fifth Avenue during NYFW.