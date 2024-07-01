LOVERBOY's London Runway Was a Madcap Party We're Yearning For an Invite To

10 years of figuring it out as we go along. 10 years of work all wrapped up in 3 rooms. 10 years of vibes expected in one show. 10 years of thoughts all spinning around in one's head. 10 years of being grateful for a wonderful team. 10 years of 10 years of 10 years. 10 years. 10.

Charles Jeffrey, Creative Director and Founder of Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY on the Spring 2025 '10' collection runway.