The Bold Luxury Revolution: A Vintage Renaissance and Celebrity Glamour at Julien's Auction

Julien’s Auctions is about to change the game for vintage fashion collectors, luxury enthusiasts, and fans of pop culture. The inaugural "Bold Luxury, Celebrity Fall Fashion Auction", set to take place on September 24th at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, is not just another auction. It’s a celebration of fashion history, a nod to sustainability, and an opportunity to own pieces worn by some of the most iconic celebrities of our time. With over 200 exclusive items, ranging from Lady Gaga's crystal choker to Sarah Jessica Parker’s stilettos, this auction is poised to excite collectors, fans, and fashion aficionados alike.