The Bold Luxury Revolution: A Vintage Renaissance and Celebrity Glamour at Julien's Auction

Julien’s Auctions is about to change the game for vintage fashion collectors, luxury enthusiasts, and fans of pop culture. The inaugural "Bold Luxury, Celebrity Fall Fashion Auction", set to take place on at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, is not just another auction. It’s a celebration of fashion history, a nod to sustainability, and an opportunity to own pieces worn by some of the most iconic celebrities of our time. With over 200 exclusive items, ranging from Lady Gaga's crystal choker to Sarah Jessica Parker’s stilettos, this auction is poised to excite collectors, fans, and fashion aficionados alike.
Julien's Auctions has always been a leader in the world of celebrity memorabilia, but "Bold Luxury" takes their offerings to the next level by blending and fashion. This meticulously curated collection spans decades of high fashion and pop culture, offering pieces that not only stand out but also tell stories.
"We really wanted to curate a very special collection that blended luxury vintage and celebrity-worn fashion," explains Gabriela Schwartz, Head of Business Development, Luxury & Fashion at Julien’s, during a recent conversation we had with her. "That’s why we have a beautiful collection of luxury handbags, celebrity-worn pieces, all with the core pillars of bold and luxurious items."
The items in this auction aren’t just luxurious; they are part of fashion history. Take, for instance, Lady Gaga’s crystal quartz choker by Ken Borochov, worn during her Chromatica album promotion. This bold, avant-garde piece embodies Gaga's fearless approach to fashion. Another highlight is Sarah Jessica Parker’s pink Blumarine stilettos, worn as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, a show that arguably shaped modern fashion culture. These pieces are more than just clothing and accessories—they’re artifacts that represent the personalities and moments of the celebrities who wore them.
In the world of fashion, celebrities set the trends, and vintage is making a .
“Vintage is having a renaissance,” says Schwartz, “and celebrities across the board and people of all ages want to be more sustainable and wear things that have stories and legacy.”
The “Bold Luxury” auction offers a range of iconic pieces worn by celebrities who have not only influenced fashion but have also become synonymous with specific cultural moments. Highlights include Issa Rae’s custom Marc Bouwer velvet gown, worn at the Barbie premiere, and Bad Bunny’s Julius Caesar crown, featured on the cover of Playboy—a piece that redefines masculine fashion with its bold, avant-garde design. These are not just items of clothing; they are pieces of history, encapsulating the essence of the celebrities who wore them.
One of the most striking aspects of the “Bold Luxury” auction is its emphasis on . In an era when fast fashion dominates and environmental consciousness is on the rise, the auction offers a refreshing take on what luxury can and should be. Every piece in this auction has had a life before, worn by celebrities and icons, which makes them not only stylish but sustainable.
As Schwartz notes, "Celebrities and fashion lovers alike want to be more intentional about what they wear. It’s about wearing pieces that make you feel bold and luxurious and have a story behind them."
Sustainability, however, is not just a trend—it's becoming the future of fashion. Vintage items, like the Hermès Birkin bags in breathtaking hues or McQueen and Chanel vintage pieces, are more than investments; they are a movement toward luxury with a conscience. Owning these pieces means embracing style that is not only timeless but also responsible.
The auction also has a special contribution from the legendary designer Bob Mackie, whose iconic designs have graced some of the most famous figures in pop culture. Mackie not only has pieces in the auction—like the Betty Boop-inspired cocktail dress worn by Margot Robbie during her Barbie tour—but he also personally selected 15 items for his “Bold Luxury Picks”. These selections reflect Mackie’s flair for creativity, boldness, and timeless elegance.
As Mackie himself explains, "The power of fashion is to tell a story, evoke emotion, and create unforgettable moments."
His involvement in this auction offers insight into how fashion can transcend time and style, linking the past with the present in ways that only vintage can.
"Bob Mackie’s involvement was important for us because it’s not just about curating these pieces; it’s about paying homage to the people within the fashion world who understand the importance of legacy and storytelling," says Schwartz.
This blend of Mackie’s artistic vision with Julien’s unique approach to auctions elevates the “Bold Luxury” collection into something truly special.
The auction is full of standout items that will undoubtedly excite collectors and fashion fans. From Jennifer Garner’s magenta scarf from 13 Going on 30, to Cardi B’s handmade silver cuffs from her Elle cover shoot, every piece has a rich backstory.
Other highlights include:
Naomi Campbell’s sequined bra, worn during her Vogue Italia shoot in 1989, a moment in fashion photography that still resonates today.
Anne Hathaway’s three-piece suit, worn in The Hustle, a film that playfully explored high-end fashion in a con artist's world.
Lil Nas X’s spiked choker, worn in Paper Magazine, showing how accessories can push boundaries and redefine masculinity.
Each of these pieces is part of a larger cultural narrative, connecting the wearer to a specific moment in time.
One of the most exciting aspects of this auction is its accessibility. While the pieces themselves are undeniably luxurious, Julien’s Auctions aims to make them available to a broader audience.
“We want to democratize luxury and really increase accessibility across the board, where it’s available worldwide,” says Schwartz.
This concept of democratizing luxury is key to why Julien’s Auctions is a leader in the space. By offering these exclusive items through online bidding, they’re breaking down barriers and ensuring that anyone with a passion for fashion history can participate. It’s not just about owning something luxurious—it’s about owning a piece of history that has touched the lives of some of the biggest names in fashion and celebrity culture.
As we move toward a more and approach to fashion, auctions like “Bold Luxury” are setting a new standard for what it means to be both stylish and conscious. is no longer just about nostalgia—it’s about making a statement, supporting sustainability, and wearing something that has a story to tell.
As Schwartz eloquently puts it, "Fashion is all about expressing yourself, and when you wear something that has a story—whether it’s from Naomi Campbell or André Leon Talley—it helps you feel more confident. Wearing vintage is a movement that we’re all supporting."
With its focus on , , and , Julien’s Auctions is paving the way for a new era in fashion. This is not just an auction—it’s a fashion .
The “Bold Luxury” auction will be held on , with online bidding available now on their website www.juliensauctions.com. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of history and step into the world of bold, luxurious, and sustainable fashion.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.