Mediterranean Dreams: Badgley Mischka’s Glamorous Voyage for Spring/Summer 2025

For over three decades, Mark Badgley and James Mischka have been synonymous with elegance, glamour, and timeless sophistication. As they prepare to present their Spring/Summer 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week, they invite us on a journey to the Mediterranean aboard Aristotle and Jackie Onassis' yacht, Christina O. This collection embodies the languid luxury of summer days in Marbella, Malta, and Mykonos, evoking starlit evenings and carefree elegance. Known for their ability to blend a wink to the past with a modern edge, Badgley Mischka continues to captivate the fashion world, making women feel beautiful and empowered around the globe.