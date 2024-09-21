Mediterranean Dreams: Badgley Mischka’s Glamorous Voyage for Spring/Summer 2025
For over three decades, Mark Badgley and James Mischka have been synonymous with elegance, glamour, and timeless sophistication. As they prepare to present their Spring/Summer 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week, they invite us on a journey to the Mediterranean aboard Aristotle and Jackie Onassis' yacht, Christina O. This collection embodies the languid luxury of summer days in Marbella, Malta, and Mykonos, evoking starlit evenings and carefree elegance. Known for their ability to blend a wink to the past with a modern edge, Badgley Mischka continues to captivate the fashion world, making women feel beautiful and empowered around the globe.
During NYFW, Resident Magazine caught up with the design duo who shared insights into their creative process and inspiration for this season's collection:
How has your design philosophy evolved since you first launched Badgley Mischka in 1988?
Mark Badgley: We started Badgley Mischka to make clothes to wear for having fun – we wanted our customers to have a wonderful time in our clothes. Although times have changed a lot since that early idea, we still feel the same way.
What is the inspiration behind your upcoming NYFW SS25 collection?
Mark Badgley: Spring 2025 Badgley Mischka is a dream of a summer on Aristotle and Jackie Onassis’ yacht, the Christina O. It’s a season of languid days and starlit evenings between Marbella, Malta, and Mykonos.
Do you have a fashion muse?
James Mischka: Our first muse was Mark’s twin sister O’Hara. She was a gorgeous, glamorous actress in New York City and was (still is!) our ideal customer.
What do you consider to be the hallmark of a Badgley Mischka design?
James Mischka: We try to walk a fine line between clothes that have a wink to the past and yet feel totally modern – vaguely retro but 100% today.
How has your brand adapted to the changing fashion industry over the years, especially with the rise of digital fashion shows and online shopping?
Mark Badgley: Badgley Mischka has never been afraid to change and explore new ways to reach our customers and to find those that haven’t discovered us yet. The innovations in digital marketing are happening faster every day, and we have a great team to keep us on top of it.
What has been the most challenging aspect of working together as a team, and how have you overcome it?
James Mischka: When we started the company together, we had to both attend every fitting, be on every fabric appointment, negotiate every design. 36 years later, we can be in two places at once – one in Spain working on accessories, the other in New York for the main collection, or both in Italy designing our bridal collection – that’s a true luxury.
What is one project or design that you’re particularly proud of, and why?
James Mischka: Every time we hear from someone who has worn Badgley Mischka and felt strong and empowered, that is what we love to hear.
The fashion industry is known for its fast pace. How do you keep your designs fresh and relevant in such a dynamic environment?
Mark Badgley: We speak to our clients all the time – after all, they are our friends as well! The best way to stay relevant is to listen.
What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned over the years as designers?
James Mischka: The most important thing to do is to stay true to yourself. Do not try to be everything to everybody.
How do you hope Badgley Mischka will be remembered in the fashion industry?
Mark Badgley: As those two American guys who made women all over the world feel beautiful.
If you could design an outfit for anyone, past or present, who would it be and why?
James Mischka: Hands down, Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950’s – she always inspires us.
From their early days of dressing Winona Ryder for the Oscars, their first Vogue cover, and first window at Bergdorf Goodman to this moment at New York Fashion Week, Badgley Mischka continues to craft designs that make women around the world feel beautiful and empowered. Their journey remains a testament to staying true to oneself while evolving with the ever-changing tides of fashion.
