NYFW Recap: Bold Ideas, Surprising Spaces

New York Fashion Week, held twice a year in the fall and winter, has changed significantly over the last decade. What used to be held in iconic spots like Bryant Park and Lincoln Center has now spread across the city, popping up in some unexpected places. This year, streetwear brand Brklyn Bloke took over Grand Central Station for a runway show, while Ralph Lauren brought his show to the calm of the Hamptons. Big names like Jill Biden and Usher were also in the mix.

Another remarkable shift is the rise of presentations. Designers now host all-day showcases instead of traditional runway shows, giving more access to view. These setups use models, mannequins, and even performance art to bring the collections to life.