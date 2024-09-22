NYFW Recap: Bold Ideas, Surprising Spaces

New York Fashion Week, held twice a year in the fall and winter, has changed significantly over the last decade. What used to be held in iconic spots like Bryant Park and Lincoln Center has now spread across the city, popping up in some unexpected places. This year, streetwear brand took over Grand Central Station for a runway show, while brought his show to the calm of the Hamptons. Big names like Jill Biden and Usher were also in the mix.
Another remarkable shift is the rise of presentations. Designers now host all-day showcases instead of traditional runway shows, giving more access to view. These setups use models, mannequins, and even performance art to bring the collections to life.
One of the most inspiring aspects of Fashion Week is the innovative approaches of new designers. They are always on the pulse of the future, pushing boundaries and introducing new concepts. This year, FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) put on a show called BEYOND: A Celebration of Boundless Creativity and Unity in Diversity. The show featured the work of young designers who are redefining the fashion landscape, showcasing their unique and boundary-pushing designs.
, is a Peruvian American designer, redefining modern evening wear with his unique approach. He breaks traditional boundaries and emphasizes couture craftsmanship, creating a distinct style that sets him apart.
Yoon Seo Lee, a South Korean streetwear designer, masterfully blends contrasting elements to embody duality. Her innovative approach incorporates 3D printing into garments and accessories, pushing the boundaries of creativity.
Co-founders, design duo, and identical twins Dynasty and Soull Ogun of invited us to Brooklyn for their fashion inspired performance art collection. The duo had this to say: “The Spring Summer 2025 collection is a call to action to remember and honor the ancient wisdom that resides within all of us. Each piece holds a key, and through it, we hope you find your own door to unlock.”
We were thrilled to catch up with one of our favorite NYC designers, Rodney Epperson, and his brand,. His transformative style empowers wearers, allowing them to express who they are while taking them where they need to go. Every piece in his collection has its own unique twist, seamlessly fitting any moment or setting.
Epperson’s studio, located at 40 East 58th Street in NYC, is where the magic happens. He has dressed stars like Alicia Keys and Venus Williams, and was a contestant on season 6 of Project Runway. When asked who he would love to design for, dead or alive, his answer was Whitney Houston.
You can view the NYFW Spring/Summer Collection 2025 collection at
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.