The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards: A Night of Style and Influence

On September 6th, 2024, the fashion elite gathered at the iconic Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center for the 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards (FMAs), hosted by The Daily Front Row. The event, led by actress and comedian Chloe Fineman, honored the most influential figures shaping the modern fashion media landscape.
Since its launch in 2003, The Daily Front Row has been a voice for fashion insiders, delivering the latest in fashion news directly from the front rows of Fashion Week to the homes and vacation retreats of the industry's most prominent figures. The FMAs have become a highly anticipated event, celebrating those who elevate fashion through media and design. Fresh faced comedian Chloe Fineman served as the energetic MC who kept the energy high in the room.
Katie Grand and Jahleel Weaver won Perfect Magazine of the Year, with the award presented by none other than pop icon Rihanna.
Trey Laird was honored for the Donna Karan New York Campaign of the Year, presented by supermodels Alek Wek, Carolyn Murphy, and Amber Valletta.
Steven Lagos was named Fashion Innovator, with model Coco Rocha presenting the award.
Breakthrough Model of the Year was awarded to Maria Klaumann, introduced by her close friend and colleague, model Stella Maxwell.
Fashion powerhouse GUESS was recognized as an Iconic Brand.
Legendary designer Anna Sui received a Lifetime Achievement Award, with Debbie Harry presenting. Sui recalled her childhood dream was to become a fashion designer when she was a flower girl in Michigan and her journey to become one of fashion’s most beloved names.
Actress Selma Blair was celebrated as the Style Star of the Year, with a touching introduction by Julianne Hough.
Rising talent Ana Sky was acknowledged as an Emerging Artist by Josie Canseco.
Supermodel Jerry Hall was honored as a Fashion Legend.
The night also included a heartfelt tribute to Ivan Bart, the former president of IMG Models, who had an indelible impact on the fashion industry.
The event’s sponsors, including GUESS, LAGOS, Kérastase, and FIJI Water, brought immersive experiences to the guests during the cocktail hour. Attendees enjoyed interactive brand moments from Fabletics, Pernod Ricard, Absolut Vodka, Kahlúa, Codigo Tequila, Summer Water Rosé, and Venus et Fleur.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.