The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards: A Night of Style and Influence

Fashion Icons and Rising Stars Shine at The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Marina Ingvarsson, Kate Lagos and Producer Maud Leclair
Marina Ingvarsson, Kate Lagos and Producer Maud Leclair attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
Published on

On September 6th, 2024, the fashion elite gathered at the iconic Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center for the 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards (FMAs), hosted by The Daily Front Row. The event, led by actress and comedian Chloe Fineman, honored the most influential figures shaping the modern fashion media landscape.

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Since its launch in 2003, The Daily Front Row has been a voice for fashion insiders, delivering the latest in fashion news directly from the front rows of Fashion Week to the homes and vacation retreats of the industry's most prominent figures. The FMAs have become a highly anticipated event, celebrating those who elevate fashion through media and design.  Fresh faced comedian Chloe Fineman served as the energetic MC who kept the energy high in the room.

Jonathan Cheban
Jonathan Cheban attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

This year's honorees included some of the most iconic names in the industry:

Katie Grand and Jahleel Weaver
(L-R) Sara Moonves, Katie Grand, and Jahleel Weaver attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Katie Grand and Jahleel Weaver won Perfect Magazine of the Year, with the award presented by none other than pop icon Rihanna.

Trey Laird
Trey Laird attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York CityPhoto by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Trey Laird was honored for the Donna Karan New York Campaign of the Year, presented by supermodels Alek Wek, Carolyn Murphy, and Amber Valletta.

Coco Rocha and Steven Lagos
(L-R) Coco Rocha and Steven Lagos attend attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Steven Lagos was named Fashion Innovator, with model Coco Rocha presenting the award.

Maria Klaumann
Maria Klaumann attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Breakthrough Model of the Year was awarded to Maria Klaumann, introduced by her close friend and colleague, model Stella Maxwell.

Josie Canseco
Josie Canseco attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Fashion powerhouse GUESS was recognized as an Iconic Brand.

Deborah Harry and Anna Sui
(L-R) Deborah Harry and Anna Sui attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Legendary designer Anna Sui received a Lifetime Achievement Award, with Debbie Harry presenting. Sui recalled her childhood dream was to become a fashion designer when she was a flower girl in Michigan and her journey to become one of fashion’s most beloved names.

Selma Blair and Jerry Hall
Selma Blair and Jerry Hall attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Actress Selma Blair was celebrated as the Style Star of the Year, with a touching introduction by Julianne Hough.

Ana Sky and AC Burrell
(L-R) Ana Sky and AC Burrell attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Rising talent Ana Sky was acknowledged as an Emerging Artist by Josie Canseco.

Pat Cleveland and Jerry Hall
(L-R) Pat Cleveland and Jerry Hall attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

Supermodel Jerry Hall was honored as a Fashion Legend.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
(L-R) Amber Valletta, Alek Wek and Carolyn Murphy attend The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City.Amber Valletta, Alek Wek and Carolyn Murphy

The night also included a heartfelt tribute to Ivan Bart, the former president of IMG Models, who had an indelible impact on the fashion industry.

The event’s sponsors, including GUESS, LAGOS, Kérastase, and FIJI Water, brought immersive experiences to the guests during the cocktail hour. Attendees enjoyed interactive brand moments from Fabletics, Pernod Ricard, Absolut Vodka, Kahlúa, Codigo Tequila, Summer Water Rosé, and Venus et Fleur.

