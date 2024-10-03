Malan Breton SS 2025 Collection Brings Themes of Betrayal, Revenge, and Hope to New York Fashion Week

Malan Breton presented his SS 2025 collection, based on the themes of Betrayal, Revenge, and Hope during New York Fashion Week.

The collection, inspired by fairy tales of the 19th and 20th century, consists of strong, sinuous looks designed in leather, silk, summer weight wools, silk brocades, and the ﬁne tailoring Breton has become internationally known for. Models were accessorized with Ladies Coutura Collection watches by Seiko Watch of America.