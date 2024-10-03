Spotlight on BruceGlen: Twins & American Designers Making Their Mark at Milan Fashion Week

I first met Bruce and Glen Proctor, the talented duo known as BruceGlen at Milan Fashion Week 2023, inside the Fashion Hub where up and coming designers are simultaneously showcased by Camera Moda (CMI) - the arbiter of Italy's premiere fashion event. Their creative and colorful collection instantly drew me in for a closer look, even before I noticed the striking identical twins dressed in their own eye-catching garb and came to realize it was their line. I remember that one of them (I honestly don't know which) complimented me on my polka dot dress, as he too was wearing polka dots, and when we chatted further, their equally colorful character and charm captivated me even more. I came to learn that it was their first foray into the international fashion arena, and they were part of a group of designers selected from around the world under a special CMI program intended to promote those who might not otherwise have their designs shown on such a prestigious world stage.