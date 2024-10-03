Spotlight on BruceGlen: Twins & American Designers Making Their Mark at Milan Fashion Week

I first met Bruce and Glen Proctor, the talented duo known as BruceGlen at Milan Fashion Week 2023, inside the Fashion Hub where up and coming designers are simultaneously showcased by Camera Moda (CMI) - the arbiter of Italy's premiere fashion event. Their creative and colorful collection instantly drew me in for a closer look, even before I noticed the striking identical twins dressed in their own eye-catching garb and came to realize it was their line. I remember that one of them (I honestly don't know which) complimented me on my polka dot dress, as he too was wearing polka dots, and when we chatted further, their equally colorful character and charm captivated me even more. I came to learn that it was their first foray into the international fashion arena, and they were part of a group of designers selected from around the world under a special CMI program intended to promote those who might not otherwise have their designs shown on such a prestigious world stage.
"We just decided to do what really flowed out of us naturally, which is color, and lots of print. When we began to do that, we began to see a response to the collection," said Bruce Proctor.
BruceGlen obviously captivated many other Fashion Hub visitors that first year, as they were invited back for the following season in February 2024. They also caught the eye of executives from Starbucks, and their first collaboration came to fruition this season: BruceGlen presented their Women's SS25 collection at the grand and popular Starbucks Reserve™ Roastery Milano in the historic Palazzo Delle Poste building.
It's called 'Out of the Blue' and it's the idea that something wonderful can happen suddenly," said Bruce Proctor about the collection. "And so if you have that sort of thinking, it gives way to dreaming and imagination."
"It has lots of bold patterns and it just has this element of freedom...it has all these little elements that we love and that are fun and exciting," Proctor continued.
It was indeed exciting to see BruceGlen's debut solo presentation at Milan Fashion Week and experience their special moment. At 3pm in the afternoon the venue was packed, and It seemed a perfect place for the BruceGlen design demographic and vibe.
"We want this collection to inspire hope and creativity, showing that dreams have the power to shape our future," said Proctor.
In just one year BruceGlen went from being relatively unknown in Milan to having their own show with a huge sponsor! Kudos, BruceGlen. I can't wait to see what happens next!
For more information and to shop the collection visit www.bruceglen.com.
"You should go to our website first," said Bruce. "That's where you'll get the most variety of the collection."
You can also find BruceGlen designs at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in New York and Atlanta; and online at www.saksfifthavenue.com and Amazon fashion: www.amazon.com/bruceglen
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!