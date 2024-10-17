RAINS Debuts New Flagship on Madison Avenue with Fashion-Splashed VIP Soirée

New York, NY – October 17th, 2024: RAINS, the global contemporary outerwear lifestyle brand from Denmark, celebrated the grand opening of its newest flagship located on the iconic Madison Avenue in New York City with a VIP party welcoming the brand's vibrant community members, VIPs and press-- all clad in RAINS' latest designs. Guests filled the newly minted 438-square-foot boutique, designed in collaboration with the renowned Swedish design studio, STAMULI, becoming immersed in the store's design-forward aesthetic that marks a significant milestone as RAINS' 30th location. Music by VA$HTIE set the tone throughout the night as guests toasted to RAINS with bespoke bites and cocktails by Scandanavian eatery, Smør.
RAINS' Madison Avenue location features a mix of the brand’s iconic styles and seasonal collections, pushing the boundaries of functionality into high fashion while staying true to its neo-Scandinavian aesthetic. Designed as an immersive experience, the store transports visitors into the heart of RAINS’ ethos, where utility and style are inextricably linked.
Location: 575 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Opening Date: October 16th, 2024 Store Hours: Monday – Saturday at 11am – 7pm, Sunday at 11am – 6pm
RAINS is an outerwear lifestyle brand. Its collections blend a conceptual-meets-functional design approach, a strong urban inspiration, and a signature fabric identity. A coated waterproof fabric palette inspired by Rains’ first design – a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic rubber raincoat. Rains brings its neo-Scandinavian aesthetic, unisex collections, and consistently surprising curation to consumers across four continents.
