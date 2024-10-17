Fashion and Style

RAINS Debuts New Flagship on Madison Avenue with Fashion-Splashed VIP Soirée

RAINS Unveils 30th Store with Star-Studded Madison Avenue Launch Party
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison AvenuePhoto Courtesy of Kelly Taub
Published on

VIP ATTENDEES INCLUDED

RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue

Juana Burga, Vienna Skye, Tanya Ravichandran, Taj Hughes, Sean Lyles, Isan Elba, Elysee Sanville, Cylus Sandoval, Deaven Booker

RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison AvenuePhoto Courtesy of Kelly Taub

New York, NY – October 17th, 2024: RAINS, the global contemporary outerwear lifestyle brand from Denmark, celebrated the grand opening of its newest flagship located on the iconic Madison Avenue in New York City with a VIP party welcoming the brand's vibrant community members, VIPs and press-- all clad in RAINS' latest designs. Guests filled the newly minted 438-square-foot boutique, designed in collaboration with the renowned Swedish design studio, STAMULI, becoming immersed in the store's design-forward aesthetic that marks a significant milestone as RAINS' 30th location. Music by VA$HTIE set the tone throughout the night as guests toasted to RAINS with bespoke bites and cocktails by Scandanavian eatery, Smør.

RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison AvenuePhoto Courtesy of Kelly Taub

RAINS' Madison Avenue location features a mix of the brand’s iconic styles and seasonal collections, pushing the boundaries of functionality into high fashion while staying true to its neo-Scandinavian aesthetic. Designed as an immersive experience, the store transports visitors into the heart of RAINS’ ethos, where utility and style are inextricably linked.

Store Information

RAINS Exterior
RAINS ExteriorPhoto Courtesy of Kelly Taub

Location: 575 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Opening Date: October 16th, 2024 Store Hours: Monday – Saturday at 11am – 7pm, Sunday at 11am – 6pm

About RAINS

RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison AvenuePhoto Courtesy of Kelly Taub

RAINS is an outerwear lifestyle brand. Its collections blend a conceptual-meets-functional design approach, a strong urban inspiration, and a signature fabric identity. A coated waterproof fabric palette inspired by Rains’ first design – a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic rubber raincoat. Rains brings its neo-Scandinavian aesthetic, unisex collections, and consistently surprising curation to consumers across four continents.

RAINS VIP Soirée on Madison Avenue
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park: The Ultimate Holiday Escape Kicks Off October 25

Join Our Journey on Instagram!

Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!

Become a RESIDENT Insider!

Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!

Partner with RESIDENT Magazine

Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!

Events
Fashion
New York
News
Luxury Living
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com