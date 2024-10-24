Express Yourself: NYC's Street Style

Fall is here, and NYC's street style is in full effect! New Yorkers draw inspiration from art, culture, music, the environment, and politics. With its bold, urban edge, New York City is a melting pot of styles, textures, patterns, and brands. New Yorkers have mastered the art of street-style expression, drawing inspiration from the city's unique blend of gritty streets, dazzling lights, art, culture, and its ever-changing weather. You will notice this in any subway car on any given day. The roots of hip-hop street style in the Bronx, just ten miles from the affluent 5th Ave, contribute to a woman's fashion choice. You might see her rocking a a cropped fur jacket with a platinum link chain, and a pair of Louboutins with a .
NYC skateboarders have also left a mark on urban fashion, blending functional streetwear like ripped baggy pants and graphic tees with sneakers. This practical yet edgy style has become a signature of the city's street culture. This Fall, every prominent designer presents oversized baggy jeans and pants, an apparent influence of skateboard culture.
Accessories are a vital element of street style and are not just add-ons. From bold chains to sleek backpacks and one-of-a-kind glasses, accessories reflect your unique personality and style. They empower you to stand out in the crowd and make a distinctive statement. Here are a few brands we suggest to help you step up your street style.
Everyone loves this brand. From hip-hop heads to skateboarders! The brand also uses strategic placements in countless movies and television shows, like Yellowstone WuTang: An American Saga. The standout features are what make Carhartt a go-to brand. Built for toughness, Carhartt clothing lasts! Originally a staple on construction sites, farms, and ranches, Carhartt has expanded beyond its roots. Now, you don't have to be a rancher to rock their rugged jackets, coats, overalls, vests, shirts, jeans, dungarees, fire-resistant gear, or hunting apparel—these durable pieces are in demand across a wide range of audiences. We love this . The bag offers a main compartment and multiple quick-access pockets. A zippered base is also perfect for storing boots or Manolos.
We've been fans of this brand and its iconic "Hello My Name Is" bag. David BenDavid, the founder and Bronx native, saw a lack of creativity in the backpack market and decided to disrupt it. Today, Sprayground is a leading streetwear brand with innovative designs and cool collaborations, including its latest with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rocking one of these bags on the streets will turn heads and start conversations. We love , a selection of Met highlights across cultures and eras.
Lysandra Perez-Brown started this glasses-wear brand to stand out with her style. The brand's eyewear choices are so fabulous you will purchase clothing and other accessories to match your framers. We love The stylish Frames ! These striking black-and-white African print frames effortlessly combine boldness with versatility. They are also a unisex lensless expansion. If you're in NYC, sign up for one of the brand's ; for more information, visit
This brick-and-mortar store in Grand Central Terminal is a hub for innovative street fashion, making history with the first-ever NYFW show at the station! London-born and raised Wayne Fortune channels everyday life and cultural diversity into his brand, BRKLN BLOKE. As he told Resident Magazine, "I've been witnessing a cultural evolution in Brooklyn, New York and BRKLN BLOKE reflects that." To him, the brand is a modern statement of how Brooklyn is experienced today while honoring its deep-rooted cultural heritage. You can also check out his event, , which connects the community through DJs and premium liquor sponsors, creating a lively experience. For more information, visit .
In NYC, fashion is more than just what you wear—it's how you wear it. Celebrate your unique style this Fall in whatever city you claim.
