Express Yourself: NYC's Street Style

NYC skateboarders have also left a mark on urban fashion, blending functional streetwear like ripped baggy pants and graphic tees with sneakers. This practical yet edgy style has become a signature of the city's street culture. This Fall, every prominent designer presents oversized baggy jeans and pants, an apparent influence of skateboard culture.

Accessories are a vital element of street style and are not just add-ons. From bold chains to sleek backpacks and one-of-a-kind glasses, accessories reflect your unique personality and style. They empower you to stand out in the crowd and make a distinctive statement. Here are a few brands we suggest to help you step up your street style.