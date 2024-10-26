Swire Properties Unveils 11 New Retailers at Brickell City Centre as Part of North Block’s Expansion

MIAMI (October 2024) – Brickell City Centre (BCC), Miami’s iconic shopping, dining, and entertainment destination developed by Swire Properties, continues to elevate the city’s retail landscape with the announcement of 11 new openings, amounting to a total of 65,800 square feet of leases signed as part of its North Block expansion. BCC, which is almost fully leased, remains one of Miami’s most sought-after destinations for global and national top-tier brands, further diversifying its offerings as a variety of renowned fashion, beauty, and lifestyle retailers join the center.
“Brickell City Centre has consistently led Brickell’s transformation, and these new additions continue the momentum of last year’s success,” said David Martin, Senior Vice President at Swire Properties. “We’re not simply expanding retail; we’re shaping a vibrant destination where Miami gathers to experience the best in fashion, dining, and entertainment. Our thoughtfully curated tenant mix matches the age and taste of our fantastic customer demographic. We are confident these additions will attract ever more visitors while meeting the evolving needs and choices of the Brickell community – one of the most desirable in the country.”
Following a year of record-breaking numbers and as of September 2024, the highest year-to-date foot traffic since BCC opened, the center has firmly established itself as a central hub for the community and a leader in Miami’s retail scene, with an ever-enhanced visitor experience.
H&M: Global fashion leader secured the final anchor space at BCC and officially opened its doors on October 17th.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer: The brand’s first South Florida location, recognized for its craft burgers and over-the-top milkshakes, recently opened.
FP Movement: Chic activewear brand created by Free People.
7 For All Mankind: The iconic denim brand, which launched in September.
Anthropologie: Famed for its eclectic selection of fashion and home décor.
John Varvatos: Luxury menswear brand specializing in clothing, leather, shoes and accessories.
Lacoste: A transgenerational brand catering to men, women, and kids.
Marc Jacobs: Recently celebrating its 40th anniversary, New York based Marc Jacobs continues to dominate the fashion industry with successful ready-to-wear, handbag, footwear, and fragrance collections.
Nespresso: Coffee brand known for its rich flavors and varieties of blends from around the world.
Mango: Globally recognized fashion retailer from Barcelona, arriving in early 2025.
Aritzia: Known for its trendsetting in women’s fashion and activewear.
Several of these brands have already made their debut at Brickell City Centre, with more set to open through 2024 and 2025, strengthening its reputation as Miami’s most dynamic retail destination.
“We are thrilled to welcome these leading brands to Brickell City Centre,” added Martin. “Each new tenant shares our vision of creating a dynamic and engaging retail experience. These openings reflect Swire’s continued success in responding to the evolving needs of our community, refreshing the retail mix, and adapting to market trends. It’s all part of our long-term strategy to ensure BCC remains a vibrant destination, and we’re excited for what lies ahead, especially as we approach 2025 with even more development plans on the horizon.”
Brickell City Centre is located at 701 South Miami Ave. For more information about new tenants and leasing opportunities, visit www.brickellcitycentre.com.
The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC), developed by Swire Properties, is Miami’s premier retail and lifestyle destination for dining, entertainment, shopping, and culture. The Shops serves the modern Brickell neighborhood with four levels of boutiques and nationally recognized retail brands, world-class dining, and entertainment anchored by the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue and world-class dining. The broader Brickell City Centre project is a $1 billion, 4.9 million-square-foot mixed-use development comprised of two residential towers, two mid-rise Class A office buildings, and the EAST Miami hotel above the fully leased supercharged fashion and culinary experience: The Shops.
