Brickell's Best: Top 5 Luxury Condo Reviews

Are you looking to move to Miami, specifically to the exciting and ever-evolving Brickell area, which we all dub as the “mini clean New York”? Well, look no further because I am going to share with you the top Brickell condos that have the best amenities, services, condo layouts, and price points to help you make your decision with ease based on personal experience. So, here we go!
Address: 1451 Brickell Ave Miami FL 33131
Price Point: Condos start at $860k / Rentals start at $6,100
Completed in 2017, Echo Brickell is a 57-story luxury condominium located in Miami’s Financial District, towards the end of Brickell. Designed by Carlos Ott, this building features 180 condo residences with smart home technology, marble floors, Italian glass cabinetry, marble countertops, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, surround sound system, and an outdoor summer kitchen.
Amenities:
Vanishing-edge pool and deck with panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, and Miami Beach
2,800 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness center and spa
Resort-style poolside food and beverage service
Two hot tubs with sunbathing deck
Full-service concierge services
Personal Review: Having lived in two different units here, I can confidently say that the views are nothing short of spectacular—completely breathtaking at every angle. The building offers a boutique, exclusive atmosphere, with few units per floor, which will give you a high level of privacy and quiet. However, the amenities are somewhat limited compared to other high-end luxury properties and that's a bit disappointing as the caliber of the building is truly luxury all around. Additionally, the pool and jacuzzi area tends to be consistently windy, which can make these facilities less enjoyable no matter the time of day or night. I must say that the staff is attentive, and the service quality is exceptional.
Personal Rating: 7.5/10 based on amenities, noise level, building age, units, and pricing.
Address: 465-475 Brickell Ave Miami FL 33131
Price Point: Condos start at $450k / Rentals start at $2,900
Completed in 2008, Icon Brickell is comprised of three towers and known for its luxurious interiors designed by the world-famous Philippe Starck. All buildings are pet-friendly and offer majestic city and water views.
Icon Brickell Tower 1: The largest of the three towers, rising 57 and 52 stories with 713 condo residences. Units range from studios to three-bedroom floor plans.
Icon Brickell Tower 2: A 57-story tower with 561 condo residences. Currently, there is scaffolding around the building, and tenant balconies will be closed off for up to eight months. Pool closures may also occur.
Icon Brickell Tower 3 (W Miami): A combination of hotel and condo units, often used as Airbnb rentals. This tower has 372 condo residences and 148 hotel rooms operated by W Hotels.
Amenities:
Unique, ultra-contemporary architectural design
Surrounded by two parks and Biscayne Bay
Ten-acre enclave with approximately 1,000 feet of water frontage
Dock in Biscayne Bay for residents and visitors
Wireless technology in common areas
Spa and fitness center with five-star resort amenities
Two-acre outdoor living room and sanctuary
Multi-level covered parking
Full-time concierge staff
Two full-service bayside restaurants
Juice bar
State-of-the-art cardio equipment/cardio theatre
Aerobic studio and treatment rooms
His-and-hers lounges and relaxation areas
Whirpool tubs and cold-plunge pools
Steam room and redwood saunas
Personal Review: Having lived at Icon Brickell, I can attest to the luxurious amenities, particularly the spa, which offers a Grecian-inspired atmosphere, complete with a sauna, indoor coed cold plunge, and jacuzzi. The gym, while relatively small given the size of the three buildings, offers fitness rooms that provide a variety of classes, including yoga, boxing, Pilates, HIIT, and other group workouts.
A notable drawback is the parking situation; my assigned space was on the 14th floor, resulting in a lengthy and inconvenient five-minute windy ascent and descent each time. Additionally, the presence of the W Hotel and numerous Airbnb rentals contributes to a noisy and busy environment, making Tower 3 less suitable choice if you seek peace and quiet.
During my stay in Tower 1, I appreciated the beautiful atmosphere and excellent water views, complemented by downstairs venues like Cipriani, Cantina La Verde, and Socialista. However, the substantial rent increase from $3,300 to $3,600 for a less than 600 sq. ft. 1 bedroom unit ultimately led me to relocate. This decision proved to be the best for me, as the constant noise from boats blasting music and race cars revving their engines on the bridge had become increasingly exhausting to hear.
Personal Rating: 6/10 based on amenities, noise level, building age, units, and pricing.
Address: 60 SW 13 St Miami FL 33130
Price Point: Condos start at $465k / Rentals start at $2,600
Completed in 2008, Infinity Brickell is a 56-story condominium building with 459 condo residences offering studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The apartments feature open layouts, private balconies, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, in-unit washer/dryer, and stainless-steel kitchen appliances.
Amenities:
24-Hour Concierge and Doorman
Valet Parking
Spa and Fitness Center
Spacious and Contemporary Lobby
Infinity Pool and Deck
Poolside Lounge
Club Room
Signature Restaurant
Roof Terrace
Personal Review: Having lived and visited other units at Infinity Brickell, this building offers exceptional value in the Brickell area, providing top-tier amenities and customer service. Its location outside the central hub of main Brickell which provides a quieter environment while still offering easy access to entertainment and the metro mover for convenient commuting to Downtown Miami to the Kaseya Center for sports and concerts. The unit layouts are notably spacious, particularly the loft-style apartments with double-floor windows that allow abundant natural light. However, as a potential buyer and renter, you should be aware that views may vary; some units face the SLS (now called Dua) or a rural landscape with minimal water views. Privacy can also be a concern, as the close proximity to other units allows for visibility into neighboring apartments. If privacy is a high priority, this might not be the ideal choice.
Personal Rating: 7/10 based on amenities, noise level, building age, units, and pricing.
Address: 1425 Brickell Ave Miami FL 33131
Price Point: Condos start at $1,360,000 / Rentals start at $7,500
Completed in 2003, Four Seasons Residences Miami is one of Miami’s most luxurious residential buildings, located at 1425 Brickell Avenue. This 70-story skyscraper rises 789 feet high, making it one of Miami’s tallest buildings. It offers 270 condo residences with one- to four-bedroom floor plans, known for their spacious layouts and high-end finishes.
Amenities:
Equinox fitness center and spa (50,000 square feet)
Two outdoor pools
Poolside cabanas and chaise lounges
Two on-site restaurants: Edge Steak & Bar and Bahia
Owner’s lounge
Full-service concierge
24-hour valet parking service
Business center
Personal Experience: As an Equinox member frequently visiting the Four Seasons Residences, I have consistently found the property to be impeccably maintained, with exceptional amenities and staff attentiveness. The views are stunning, particularly from units facing the water. The pool area is massive and inviting for lounging and even doing light working, and the floor plans are on the spacious side. However, the balconies are surprisingly small, which is a minor drawback considering the overall luxury of the property. What sets this condominium apart is the pool area, water views, and Equinox membership.
Personal Rating: 8.5/10 based on amenities, noise level, building age, units, and pricing.
Address: 88 SW 7 St & 68 SE 6 St Miami FL 33131
Price Point: Condos start at $669.5k / Rentals start at $4,250
Rise Brickell City Centre, completed in 2016, is a LEED-certified condominium building located in the heart of Brickell. Standing 43 stories high, it offers wide views of the city. The building houses 390 condo residences with one- to five-bedroom floor plans. The condos were delivered fully finished with a choice of two interior packages. Kitchens are equipped with a premium appliance package by Bosch, a 48-bottle, temperature-controlled wine storage, and cabinets by Italkraft. Ceiling heights range from 9'4" to 11'4" for non-penthouse residences and 12'4" for penthouse residences.
Reach Brickell City Centre, offers 390 condo residences with one- to four-bedroom floor plans. The condos at Reach provide incredible views of the city from spacious terraces or floor-to-ceiling glass windows and were delivered fully finished and furniture-ready with two interior finish packages as well. The kitchens at Reach feature cabinets by Italkraft and a premium appliance package by Bosch just like Rise.
Amenities:
24-hour concierge and security
Children’s playroom
Spa with shared hammam featuring dipping pools, showers, and steam
Business center
State-of-the-art fitness center with individual fitness studios and machine room
Heated lap and social pools with two heated spas
Hair salon on premises for extra pampering, including blowouts and mani/pedi services
Poolside beverage and cafe service
Porte cochere with 24-hour valet parking services
Spacious library with comfortable reading nooks
Common entertainment areas including full kitchen, living, and dining areas
High-speed elevators
Wi-Fi Internet in lobby and amenity deck
Personal Review: During my showing at Rise & Reach, I found the units to be spacious and filled with natural light. However, the view varies significantly depending on the unit's location, with some facing other buildings, which limits your privacy, or a less appealing landscape. The property's prime location atop Brickell City Centre provides convenient access to shops and entertainment options like Saks, Zara, Putt Shack, and CMX Cinemas which is a great draw if you seek excitement non-stop. This convenience does come with a downside: increased foot traffic and noise, particularly on weekends due to popular rooftop venues like Sugar and Tearoom. Despite this, the amenities are exceptional, making it an ideal choice if you are new to Miami looking to make friends and have always have something to do at any given moment without having to drive.
Personal Rating: 9/10 based on amenities, noise level, building age, units, and pricing.
