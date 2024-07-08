Brickell's Best: Top 5 Luxury Condo Reviews

Completed in 2008, Icon Brickell is comprised of three towers and known for its luxurious interiors designed by the world-famous Philippe Starck. All buildings are pet-friendly and offer majestic city and water views.

Icon Brickell Tower 1: The largest of the three towers, rising 57 and 52 stories with 713 condo residences. Units range from studios to three-bedroom floor plans.

Icon Brickell Tower 2: A 57-story tower with 561 condo residences. Currently, there is scaffolding around the building, and tenant balconies will be closed off for up to eight months. Pool closures may also occur.

Icon Brickell Tower 3 (W Miami): A combination of hotel and condo units, often used as Airbnb rentals. This tower has 372 condo residences and 148 hotel rooms operated by W Hotels.

Amenities:

Unique, ultra-contemporary architectural design

Surrounded by two parks and Biscayne Bay

Ten-acre enclave with approximately 1,000 feet of water frontage

Dock in Biscayne Bay for residents and visitors

Wireless technology in common areas

Spa and fitness center with five-star resort amenities

Two-acre outdoor living room and sanctuary

Multi-level covered parking

Full-time concierge staff

Two full-service bayside restaurants

Juice bar

State-of-the-art cardio equipment/cardio theatre

Aerobic studio and treatment rooms

His-and-hers lounges and relaxation areas

Whirpool tubs and cold-plunge pools

Steam room and redwood saunas

Personal Review: Having lived at Icon Brickell, I can attest to the luxurious amenities, particularly the spa, which offers a Grecian-inspired atmosphere, complete with a sauna, indoor coed cold plunge, and jacuzzi. The gym, while relatively small given the size of the three buildings, offers fitness rooms that provide a variety of classes, including yoga, boxing, Pilates, HIIT, and other group workouts.

A notable drawback is the parking situation; my assigned space was on the 14th floor, resulting in a lengthy and inconvenient five-minute windy ascent and descent each time. Additionally, the presence of the W Hotel and numerous Airbnb rentals contributes to a noisy and busy environment, making Tower 3 less suitable choice if you seek peace and quiet.

During my stay in Tower 1, I appreciated the beautiful atmosphere and excellent water views, complemented by downstairs venues like Cipriani, Cantina La Verde, and Socialista. However, the substantial rent increase from $3,300 to $3,600 for a less than 600 sq. ft. 1 bedroom unit ultimately led me to relocate. This decision proved to be the best for me, as the constant noise from boats blasting music and race cars revving their engines on the bridge had become increasingly exhausting to hear.