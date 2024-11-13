Piper & Skye And Contemporary Artist Gustavo Oviedo Launch Limited Edition Wearable Art Collection For Miami Art Week

Avant-garde luxury handbag brand Piper & Skye kicks off Miami Art Week by partnering with contemporary Miami artist Gustavo Oviedo to launch “Harmony of Controlled Chaos,” a limited edition collection of accessories made from pirarucu fish leather from the Amazon. In this new collection, Oviedo transforms some of Piper & Skye’s most popular styles into one-of-a-kind pieces of wearable art, including the brand’s award-winning Lola Crossbody handbag and Braemar Tote, which he subjected to various types of material experimentations, including his signature organic spray painting techniques, to highlight the duality of the handbags as pieces of collectible art and an everyday accessory.
This exclusive Piper & Skye collaboration will be unveiled alongside Oviedo’s solo exhibition at a public cocktail reception at The Goodtime Hotel on November 21, 2024, from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening will celebrate environmentally conscious art and fashion and include a live jazz performance and immersive art experiences. To RSVP to the opening reception, visit the Eventbrite link here.
With prices ranging from $1600 to $2500, Piper & Skye’s unique, hand-painted handbags will be available for purchase at the event, with a percentage of proceeds to benefit Lotus House. This collection marks the launch of Oviedo’s first fashion collaboration with an international accessories brand. In addition to the artist collab collection, Piper & Skye will display its latest line of luxury handbags at The Goodtime Hotel through December 31. They will also be available for purchase via the brand’s website.
As a certified Butterfly Mark brand, Piper & Skye is part of a community of changemakers that meet the highest sustainability standards and are transforming the luxury space. The brand creates ethically-sourced handbags using discarded skins from aquatic invasive species, such as pirarucu from the Amazon, wild American alligator from Louisiana, and Burmese python from the Florida Everglades.
Since launching in 2015, Piper & Skye has been working on global and planetary issues such as biodiversity and regeneration for healthy aquatic ecosystems through their designs, sourcing and selection of materials. Through the utilization of previously discarded materials and the incorporation of design elements that ensure product longevity and ease of recycling, Piper & Skye is recognized as a leader in responsible luxury.
An avid diver, muralist, videographer and nature environmentalist, Oviedo is an artist whose art is influenced by his love of the sea. His new exhibition opening at The Goodtime Hotel, titled “Tropical Brainstorm,” is inspired by his ocean expeditions, interest in biomorphic forms, and the controlled chaos of natural systems. By exploring shipwrecks in remote locations, Oviedo captures the interactions between marine life, the sea and human debris. His abstract and highly colorful works reflect nature’s evolving patterns, built around recurring "form families" that symbolize the different types of systems he observes.
The exhibition is presented by The Miami Art Society and it will include over 20 new paintings, ceramics and collages created by Oviedo, alongside the launch of his latest art book, “Tropical Brainstorm.” Piper & Skye’s collaborative collection with Oviedo will be on display among the artwork, as symbols of the harmony between art and utility that is a cornerstone of the collection
A fusion of two eco-conscious brands, Piper & Skye’s alliance with Oviedo was almost inevitable as the two brands shared a profound commitment to healing the planet and raising awareness of endangered aquatic ecosystems and sea life.
To learn more about Piper & Skye, visit piperandskye.com.
