Piper & Skye And Contemporary Artist Gustavo Oviedo Launch Limited Edition Wearable Art Collection For Miami Art Week

This exclusive Piper & Skye collaboration will be unveiled alongside Oviedo’s solo exhibition at a public cocktail reception at The Goodtime Hotel on November 21, 2024, from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening will celebrate environmentally conscious art and fashion and include a live jazz performance and immersive art experiences. To RSVP to the opening reception, visit the Eventbrite link here.

With prices ranging from $1600 to $2500, Piper & Skye’s unique, hand-painted handbags will be available for purchase at the event, with a percentage of proceeds to benefit Lotus House. This collection marks the launch of Oviedo’s first fashion collaboration with an international accessories brand. In addition to the artist collab collection, Piper & Skye will display its latest line of luxury handbags at The Goodtime Hotel through December 31. They will also be available for purchase via the brand’s website.