Elisabetta Franchi Expands to the U.S. with First Boutique at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami

Bal Harbour, FL, November 7, 2024 – The world of Elisabetta Franchi, renowned for its sartorial excellence and glamorous red-carpet eveningwear, is now making its grand debut in the Americas with the opening of its first boutique in the prestigious Bal Harbour Shops in Miami.

Established in the late 1990s by designer and entrepreneur Elisabetta Franchi, the Italian fashion house has become synonymous with modern femininity, sophistication and desirability. Known for dressing influential women worldwide, the brand’s first entry into the Americas represents a new era for the fashion house, as it brings its unique luxury experience to Miami.