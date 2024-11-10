Elisabetta Franchi Expands to the U.S. with First Boutique at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami

Bal Harbour, FL, November 7, 2024 – The world of Elisabetta Franchi, renowned for its sartorial excellence and glamorous red-carpet eveningwear, is now making its grand debut in the Americas with the opening of its first boutique in the prestigious Bal Harbour Shops in Miami.
Established in the late 1990s by designer and entrepreneur Elisabetta Franchi, the Italian fashion house has become synonymous with modern femininity, sophistication and desirability. Known for dressing influential women worldwide, the brand’s first entry into the Americas represents a new era for the fashion house, as it brings its unique luxury experience to Miami.
“I am truly honored to bring Elisabetta Franchi to the Americas, beginning with the prestigious Bal Harbour Shops, a destination that perfectly reflects our brand values and aesthetic. “This opening marks an important milestone in our journey, and we are excited to share our vision and passion with a new international clientele in Miami.”
Elisabetta Franchi
Elisabetta Franchi’s new 1,029-square-foot boutique is set in Bal Harbour Shops, an iconic open-air luxury shopping destination attracting a global clientele and exclusive brand experiences. With neighbors like Saks Fifth Avenue and The Webster, the flagship seamlessly integrates into this elite retail environment. The Miami boutique will also mark the brand’s launch on BalHarbourShops.com, adding a digital dimension to the in-store experience. Following the Miami debut, Elisabetta Franchi will join the Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up in West Palm Beach, opening on November 15th at CityPlace.
The new boutique reflects Elisabetta Franchi’s ethos of refined sophistication, with an airy interior accented by a cream color palette, wood paneling, and mirrored walls. Clean lines and opulent minimalism create an inviting, modern environment that highlights the brand’s blend of grandeur and simplicity. This aesthetic captures the timeless elegance and femininity that define Elisabetta Franchi, offering Miami shoppers an intimate immersion into Italian luxury.
The Miami flagship opens with Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall 2024 collection, recently launched in an evocative campaign featuring Taylor Hill, styled by Carine Roitfeld and photographed by Luigi & Iango. Inspired by contrasts, the collection highlights strength, sensuality, and sophistication, offering a wardrobe for the modern woman who embodies confidence and elegance.
Uniform-inspired details add structure to feminine silhouettes, balancing rigor with allure in each piece. As an added highlight, the Miami flagship will be the first location globally to showcase early releases from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 “Femme Paradox” collection.
This collection explores the balance between masculine and feminine aesthetics, featuring structured jackets, delicate lace, tulle, and corsetry details. Each design tells a story of subtle seduction and empowered elegance, from tailored trousers to romantic, ultra-feminine dresses.
The boutique offers a full array of Elisabetta Franchi’s accessories, including the brand’s signature Boulevard and Avenue bags. The Boulevard Bag reflects the cosmopolitan energy of iconic cities, combining practicality with style, while the Avenue Bag’s spacious, supple design provides an elegant companion for life on the go. Entirely crafted in Italy, these handbags, along with the brand’s towering, pointed patent leather heels, capture Elisabetta Franchi’s ethos of Italian sophistication and style.
Elisabetta Franchi and fashion industry veteran Marco Bizzarri will host an exclusive event during Art Basel in early December to celebrate the opening of the Miami boutique and the brand's expansion into the Americas. This event promises an evening that captures the essence of the brand, welcoming Miami’s fashion elite to experience Italian luxury and step into the world of Elisabetta Franchi.
For more information, visit the new Elisabetta Franchi boutique at Bal Harbour Shops or explore the collection online at BalHarbourShops.com.
