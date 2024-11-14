Nā Lei Boho Clothier Grand Opening Party

Fashion and Style

Nā Lei Boho Clothier Celebrates Grand Opening with Music, Drinks, and Handcrafted Fashion
On November 2nd, the Nā Lei Boho Clothier’s pop-up on Lincoln Road featured a lively ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebratory toast, marking the debut of Nā Lei’s unique, handcrafted, and female-created fashion.

The vibrant atmosphere was enhanced by music from DJ Rei, refreshing drinks from Bacardi’s Martini & Rossi, creative cocktails by Barbae, and delicious Italian hors d'oeuvres from IT! Italian Trattoria.

The afternoon was filled with exclusive raffles, giveaways, and a chance to explore Nā Lei’s exquisite collection, including bestselling kimonos from Bali, hand-painted accessories, bohemian home décor, and charming baby clothes—all handcrafted by talented female artisans.

Location: 1650 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach

Elisabetta Franchi Expands to the U.S. with First Boutique at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami

