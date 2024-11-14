Nā Lei Boho Clothier Grand Opening Party

On November 2nd, the Nā Lei Boho Clothier’s pop-up on Lincoln Road featured a lively ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebratory toast, marking the debut of Nā Lei’s unique, handcrafted, and female-created fashion.
The vibrant atmosphere was enhanced by music from DJ Rei, refreshing drinks from Bacardi’s Martini & Rossi, creative cocktails by Barbae, and delicious Italian hors d'oeuvres from IT! Italian Trattoria.
The afternoon was filled with exclusive raffles, giveaways, and a chance to explore Nā Lei’s exquisite collection, including bestselling kimonos from Bali, hand-painted accessories, bohemian home décor, and charming baby clothes—all handcrafted by talented female artisans.
Location: 1650 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach
