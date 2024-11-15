AMI Collaborates with Reserve Padel for Exclusive Miami Design District Takeover

AMI is joining forces with Reserve Padel for an exceptional 360-degree takeover in Miami’s Design District to introduce the padel club’s community to the world of AMI, its style, spirit and celebrated wardrobe.
For two weeks, starting November 15th and lasting until November 30th, AMI will be taking over three outdoor padel courts at Reserve Miami Design District padel club: a special Ami de Cœur marking (AMI’s distinctive heart-crowned A symbol) will adorn lawns, nets, and glasses. Inaugurated last year, AMI’s first Miami boutique is located next door to the Reserve Miami Design District, on NE 39th St.
AMI has developed an exclusive padel line featuring Ami de Coeur branded rackets, balls, and towels for members to try out directly on the court. A selection of the Fall-Winter 24 ready-to-wear collection will also be available for sale at the AMI Pop-up.
To further immerse the Miami community into the relaxed and inclusive Parisian vibe of the Maison, Le Café AMI will pop up at Reserve for the duration of the event. The latter is inspired by Parisian cafés and will offer croissants, cookies, juices, and coffee.
To reserve a court, email .
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!