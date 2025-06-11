SIGAL Unveils Resort 2026 “Mirage” Collection at Miami Swim Week with a Desert-Inspired Showcase at The Ritz-Carlton

Kaftans, breezy two-piece sets, and intricately cut swimwear featured organic cotton/linen blends, viscose, voile, Tencel, and recycled poly/spandex, all chosen for their breathable movement and sustainable qualities. The palette—burnt sienna, blush clay, soft amethyst, and golden ochre—reflected the natural tones of desert adobe, blooming flora, and sunlit terrain.

Each piece acted as a canvas for Wolkowiez’s original watercolor paintings, created in her Miami studio and transformed into wearable artworks that carried a distinctly soulful edge.