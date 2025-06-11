SIGAL Unveils Resort 2026 “Mirage” Collection at Miami Swim Week with a Desert-Inspired Showcase at The Ritz-Carlton
A Southwest-Inspired Showcase at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach
On May 31, 2025, SIGAL returned to PARAISO Miami Swim Week with an evocative runway presentation that brought a quiet yet powerful desert energy to the shores of South Beach. The event, held at the DiLido Beach Bar at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, marked the debut of the brand’s Resort 2026 collection, Mirage—an ode to femininity, freedom, and the spiritual solitude of the American Southwest.
Resort Wear as Artistic Narrative
Photo Credit: Charles L. Barnes
Drawing from the landscapes of New Mexico and the life work of artist Georgia O’Keeffe, founder and creative director Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez channeled her signature hand-painted prints into flowing silhouettes and sculptural swimwear that told stories of stillness, color, and self-expression.
"I'm always drawn to places that feel alive in their own silence. This collection reimagines the desert not as something barren, but as something brimming with unseen life, color, and soul, interpreted through my very personal lens of watercolor and movement.”
Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez, Founder & Creative Director
Textures of the Desert, Translated to Fabric
Photo Credit: Bridgett Ezzard
Kaftans, breezy two-piece sets, and intricately cut swimwear featured organic cotton/linen blends, viscose, voile, Tencel, and recycled poly/spandex, all chosen for their breathable movement and sustainable qualities. The palette—burnt sienna, blush clay, soft amethyst, and golden ochre—reflected the natural tones of desert adobe, blooming flora, and sunlit terrain.
Each piece acted as a canvas for Wolkowiez’s original watercolor paintings, created in her Miami studio and transformed into wearable artworks that carried a distinctly soulful edge.
A Full Weekend of Immersive Fashion
The runway show was part of a multi-day brand activation. From May 30 to June 1, SIGAL hosted an exclusive showroom and pop-up experience at The Ritz-Carlton, where retail buyers previewed the Mirage collection and placed pre-orders ahead of the official launch, slated for October–November 2025. Guests mingled, shopped current-season pieces, sipped cocktails, and streamed other PARAISO shows onsite—all steps away from the ocean.
About the Brand
Founded in 2015 by Venezuelan designer Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez, SIGAL is based in Miami and known for its eco-conscious resort wear, painterly prints, and inclusive silhouettes. The brand’s pieces can be found at global retailers like Anthropologie, Soho House Cowshed, JW Marriott Turnberry, Cheval Blanc, and Olivela, among others. Each collection is rooted in place—often inspired by natural landscapes—and rendered through the founder’s original artwork and a commitment to sustainable craftsmanship.