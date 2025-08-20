Court to Couture: Monica Rich Kosann and Chris Evert Redefine the Tennis Bracelet
The Origins of an Icon
Long before it adorned the wrists of style aficionados worldwide, the tennis bracelet was known simply as the eternity bracelet—a delicate row of diamonds or gemstones linked by a slender chain, symbolizing endless beauty. Its transformation into a cultural touchstone came unexpectedly during the 1978 U.S. Open. In the middle of a fiercely contested match, Chris Evert’s diamond bracelet snapped and slipped onto the court. Evert famously asked to pause play until the piece was found, a moment that was widely covered by the press. That brief interruption, paired with Evert’s poise, forever linked the name “tennis bracelet” with a blend of athletic grace and refined luxury.
Over the decades, the tennis bracelet’s appeal has only grown. Its versatility—effortlessly complementing both formal evening wear and off-duty ensembles—has kept it relevant through changing trends. While the classic diamond iteration remains timeless, modern interpretations now embrace colored gemstones, alternative metals, and a range of accessible price points, ensuring the design remains as adaptable as it is elegant.
Monica Rich Kosann’s Tennis Bracelet—CE Collection
As the U.S. Open returns this August, the story of the tennis bracelet comes full circle through the artistry of Monica Rich Kosann. Teaming up with Chris Evert herself, Kosann has created the Tennis Bracelet—CE Collection, an homage to both the game and its most stylish chapter.
Each design is rich with symbolism. Emeralds and tsavorite stones evoke the lush green of the court. Lines of white diamonds echo the painted boundaries that define every match. A dangling pear-shaped stone, subtle yet striking, symbolizes the sweat shed in the heat of competition. The attention to detail extends across the collection, from the Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 18k Yellow Gold to the Round “European Cut” Rock Crystal Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver, offering pieces that transition seamlessly between occasions.
“The Tennis Bracelet – CE collection is more than jewelry. It’s a celebration of a defining moment—born from the iconic 1978 U.S. Open and reimagined in collaboration with Chris Evert. Each piece blends elegance and personal storytelling: white diamonds mark the lines of the court, emeralds nod to the green surface, and the pear-shaped drop mirrors the bead of sweat—tiny symbols of empowerment, confidence, and timeless style.”
Monica Rich Kosann, Designer Behind the “Tennis Bracelet”
Where to Find the Collection
For those eager to bring this fusion of heritage and modern design into their own collections, Monica Rich Kosann pieces are available at select luxury retailers, including Regency Collection in Boca Raton, Fontainebleau Hotel Timeless Boutique in Miami, Marissa Collections in Naples and Palm Beach, Be On Park in Orlando, Maharajas in Panama City, and The Giving Tree Gallery in Sarasota.
The collection is also available online at www.monicarichkosann.com.
A Legacy Worn on the Wrist
The tennis bracelet’s evolution from a simple eternity design to a sport-chic statement piece is a testament to how a single moment can shape style history. Monica Rich Kosann’s collaboration with Chris Evert not only honors that history but reinvents it for a new generation of wearers—those who appreciate both the thrill of the game and the elegance of timeless design. This is more than jewelry; it is a wearable story of perseverance, beauty, and legacy.
