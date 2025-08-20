Court to Couture: Monica Rich Kosann and Chris Evert Redefine the Tennis Bracelet

Long before it adorned the wrists of style aficionados worldwide, the tennis bracelet was known simply as the eternity bracelet—a delicate row of diamonds or gemstones linked by a slender chain, symbolizing endless beauty. Its transformation into a cultural touchstone came unexpectedly during the 1978 U.S. Open. In the middle of a fiercely contested match, Chris Evert’s diamond bracelet snapped and slipped onto the court. Evert famously asked to pause play until the piece was found, a moment that was widely covered by the press. That brief interruption, paired with Evert’s poise, forever linked the name “tennis bracelet” with a blend of athletic grace and refined luxury.