Swim Week Las Vegas Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Returns with Runway Brilliance and Vegas Energy
August 20th, 2025 — The desert may be miles from the shoreline, but Swim Week Las Vegas Powered by Art Hearts Fashion proved that couture swimwear belongs in the heart of the city’s entertainment capital. Now in its second year, the event transformed AREA15 into a multi-sensory fashion experience, blending cutting-edge runway presentations with live music, poolside parties, and late-night celebrations at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, LIV Beach, and LIV Nightclub.
The week unfolded as a masterclass in how to merge high fashion with high energy — each day flowing from backstage beauty to show-stopping catwalks, and finally into electrifying afterparties where global DJs kept the momentum alive.
Backstage Beauty and Pre-Show Energy
Models arrived runway-ready thanks to Icon, Billion Dollar Beauty, Japonesque, and Mad Hippie, alongside luxury eyewear styling from Kering Eyewear, featuring brands like Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Dunhill, Alaïa, and Puma.
The vibe intensified as Max Styler, Tiësto, Sam Feldt, MPH, and Cloonee delivered high-octane performances, bringing the same kinetic energy to the crowd that pulsed through the runway collections.
Designers Who Defined the Week
Swim Week Las Vegas drew a roster of established and emerging designers, each bringing a distinct creative vision:
Alexis Monsanto – Elegant silhouettes and meticulous craftsmanship.
Kenneth Barlis – Tailored swimwear with couture precision.
Cirone Swim – Contemporary swim cuts with bold detailing.
David Tupaz – Vegas local and master of elevated resort wear.
Idol Jose – Sleek, statement-making designs for modern swimmers.
Giannina Azar – Opulent fabrics and maximalist embellishments.
Herwin Cardoza – Refined takes on classic swimwear forms.
Milla Stone – Playful yet sophisticated swim looks.
Maribel Julcahuanca – Romantic detailing in one-piece artistry.
Henri Costa – Sport-luxe swim aesthetics.
Marqueza – Sculptural designs with dynamic flair.
Pia Bolte – Avant-garde swimwear statements.
Lybethras – Handcrafted knits with luxurious texture.
Mister Triple X – Signature edge from Art Hearts Fashion founder Erik Rosete.
Christian Audigier – Heritage style reimagined for the beach.
Xbqini – Swimlingerie with a daring, playful spirit.
Menswear Makes Its Mark
This season also spotlighted men’s swimwear, with collections from Mister Triple X, Alexis Monsanto, Kenneth Barlis, David Tupaz, Idol Jose, Herwin Cardoza, Giannina Azar, Milla Stone, Pia Bolte, Marqueza, Henri Costa, and Christian Audigier. Designers embraced tailoring, print play, and athletic influences, proving that menswear in swim fashion has moved well beyond the board short.
Category Highlights from the Runway
Dual-gender looks from Mister Triple X, Xbqini, and Giannina Azar demonstrated versatility and a shared aesthetic language across men’s and women’s collections.
Mister Triple X, Pia Bolte, and Christian Audigier brought a sculptural approach to one-piece swimwear, emphasizing silhouette and texture.
Lybethras and Herwin Cardoza showcased artisanal craftsmanship in knit swimwear, elevating tactile luxury for the poolside.
Xbqini and Cirone Swim blurred the lines between swimwear and intimate apparel, creating looks designed for both water and resort lounge.
The Vegas Afterglow
The runway was only part of the story. Fontainebleau Las Vegas, LIV Beach, and LIV Nightclub provided the social stage for post-show celebrations, where models, designers, and guests mingled under neon lights and poolside moonlight. The synergy between Art Hearts Fashion’s creative direction and Las Vegas’ entertainment pedigree turned each night into an extension of the runway itself.
A Platform for Style and Innovation
Founded in 2010, Art Hearts Fashion has become a cornerstone of the global fashion circuit, producing contemporary runway events from New York to London and beyond. Swim Week Las Vegas’ second year solidified its position as a high-impact addition to the calendar, celebrating swimwear as both fashion statement and art form.
