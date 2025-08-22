UltraLuxe Singapore 2025 Returns with a Grand Celebration of Niche Luxury and SG60
Source: UltraLuxe 2025
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Singapore’s luxury calendar reaches new heights this autumn as UltraLuxe returns for its fourth edition, transforming Orchard Road into a stage for the rare, the collectable, and the investible. Running 2–12 October at the Tent@Ngee Ann City, the 10-day celebration unites local artisans with world-renowned talents, commemorating Singapore’s 60th year of independence in the heart of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore.
A Multi-Sensory Opening: VerveArté, 2–4 October
UltraLuxe begins with VerveArté, a three-day immersive journey through four meticulously curated spaces:
Eternia spotlights longevity and beauty through advanced wellness diagnostics and personalised programmes from leading practitioners.
Style Inc. honours Singapore’s thriving fashion and jewellery scene, pairing reimagined Asian heritage pieces and avant-garde designs with fine wines.
Spiritium uncorks the heritage of Scottish whiskies, offering rare, limited-edition selections curated by Bitcask, Singapore’s premier whisky purveyor.
Haute blends gastronomy and artistry with rare beef canapés served alongside jewels, spirits, and curated lifestyle experiences.
JeweLuxe: The Gem-Centric Heart, 6–12 October
The festival’s second act, JeweLuxe, transforms the Tent into a treasure trove for collectors and connoisseurs. Highlights include:
The GemCentric – showpieces from globally acclaimed jewellery houses.
Star Power – designs worn by celebrities including Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
Asia’s Brilliant Edge – pioneering regional designers redefining craftsmanship.
The Italian Edit – masterpieces coveted by seasoned collectors.
Whispers of the Past – a curation of exceptional vintage jewels.
Experiences Beyond the Tent
UltraLuxe extends its presence across the island, inviting guests to explore luxury in unexpected settings. Wellness enthusiasts can indulge in exclusive treatments with top practitioners, gourmands can savour the Surf and Turf Supreme journey featuring rare wagyu across Singapore’s acclaimed dining destinations, and fashion and jewellery lovers can immerse themselves in culturally rich designs showcased in select boutiques.
Elevating Singapore’s Global Luxury Appeal
Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, UltraLuxe strengthens the city-state’s positioning as a premier lifestyle destination.
“We welcome the return of homegrown luxury festival, UltraLuxe. With its expanded programme and well-curated lifestyle experiences, this festival exemplifies Singapore’s commitment to creating distinctive experiences for increasingly discerning visitors.”
Ms Guo Teyi, Director, Leisure Events, Singapore Tourism Board
Ms Guo Teyi continued, “By providing a platform to showcase local independent brands alongside international ones, UltraLuxe enriches the diverse retail and lifestyle offerings in Singapore, while strengthening our appeal as a premier lifestyle destination.”
For the international luxury traveller, UltraLuxe offers a rare convergence of art, culture, and commerce — a reflection of Singapore’s creative spirit and a showcase of niche luxury at its most inspiring.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter