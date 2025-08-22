UltraLuxe Singapore 2025 Returns with a Grand Celebration of Niche Luxury and SG60

Singapore’s luxury calendar reaches new heights this autumn as UltraLuxe returns for its fourth edition, transforming Orchard Road into a stage for the rare, the collectable, and the investible. Running 2–12 October at the Tent@Ngee Ann City, the 10-day celebration unites local artisans with world-renowned talents, commemorating Singapore’s 60th year of independence in the heart of Grand Prix™ Season Singapore.