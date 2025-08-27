Art Hearts Fashion Debuts in Guatemala with a Fusion of Indigenous Heritage and Global Couture
Source: Art Hearts Fashion
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
On August 22, 2025, Art Hearts Fashion—the internationally celebrated platform known for championing designers at the intersection of fashion, art, and culture—made a historic debut in Guatemala City. The night unfolded as a cultural crossroads, where indigenous heritage met the drama and innovation of global couture.
At the center of this milestone event was Chavez Inc., the indigenous creative force whose advocacy brought Art Hearts Fashion to Guatemala for the first time. Designer Antonio Chavez envisioned a stage where the country’s rich cultural identity could shine beside international talent. His collection honored ancestral artistry while reflecting a contemporary point of view. Joining him, Textiles D’La Rossa transformed traditional Guatemalan fabrics into modern high-fashion silhouettes, elevating artisanal techniques that have been passed down through generations.
A Global Runway in the Heart of Guatemala
The evening’s roster of seven other designers created a dynamic mix of aesthetics and cultural narratives. From Los Angeles, Mister Triple X, helmed by Art Hearts Fashion President Erik Rosete, set the tone with his signature daring edge. Dominican-born, celebrity-favorite Giannina Azar delivered her hallmark glamour, while German designer Pia Bolte brought an avant-garde energy to the runway. Latin American voices were represented by Idol Jose and Maribel Julcahuanca, each showcasing distinctive interpretations of regional style. The U.S.-based menswear brand Henri Costa presented impeccably tailored looks with a modern sensibility, and Brazil’s Lybethras, celebrated worldwide for its refined beachwear, infused the show with the effortless allure of Rio.
Glamour Meets Cultural Exchange
The runway featured an international cast of models, including Miss Grand Guatemala 2025, Miss Supranational 2025, Miss Grand Colombia 2025, and Miss Peru USA 2022. Their presence underscored the global reach of the event and reflected Art Hearts Fashion’s commitment to diversity and inclusion on an international stage.
“Guatemala is a country overflowing with creativity, talent, and cultural richness. It was an honor to bring our international platform here and share the stage with incredible indigenous and Latin designers whose voices deserve the world’s spotlight.”
Erik Rosete, Art Hearts Fashion President
More Than a Fashion Show
Beyond its visual spectacle, the event positioned Guatemala as an emerging destination for cultural diplomacy through design. It reinforced Art Hearts Fashion’s mission to amplify diverse voices, preserve heritage, and inspire cross-border artistic dialogue. By bridging the local and the global, the debut in Guatemala not only expanded the brand’s international footprint but also shone a light on the country’s role in shaping the next chapter of Latin American fashion.
