Art Hearts Fashion Debuts in Guatemala with a Fusion of Indigenous Heritage and Global Couture

The evening’s roster of seven other designers created a dynamic mix of aesthetics and cultural narratives. From Los Angeles, Mister Triple X, helmed by Art Hearts Fashion President Erik Rosete, set the tone with his signature daring edge. Dominican-born, celebrity-favorite Giannina Azar delivered her hallmark glamour, while German designer Pia Bolte brought an avant-garde energy to the runway. Latin American voices were represented by Idol Jose and Maribel Julcahuanca, each showcasing distinctive interpretations of regional style. The U.S.-based menswear brand Henri Costa presented impeccably tailored looks with a modern sensibility, and Brazil’s Lybethras, celebrated worldwide for its refined beachwear, infused the show with the effortless allure of Rio.