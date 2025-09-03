Magnanni Unveils Its Fall/Winter 2025 Collection: Craftsmanship, Color, and Contemporary Elegance
As autumn deepens and winter’s edge approaches, Magnanni unveils a collection that is, at its heart, a study in contrast — where bold form meets refined ease. The Fall/Winter 2025 collection reflects the house’s Spanish heritage while embracing the rhythms of modern life, blending elegance with comfort for every occasion.
Thoughtfully handcrafted in Magnanni’s family-owned factory in La Mancha, each design captures the timeless artistry of shoemaking with the flexibility demanded by today’s pace. From city streets to warm interiors, FW25 embraces elevated essentials for life in motion — footwear that embodies both the legacy of tradition and the spirit of contemporary style.
A Heritage of Excellence
Since 1954, Magnanni has been handcrafting shoes in Almansa, Spain, in the heart of the La Mancha region. Founded by Sebastian Blanco and carried forward by three generations of the Blanco family, the brand remains proudly family-owned. Each pair reflects seven decades of craftsmanship — a lineage defined by meticulous construction, hand-painted finishes, and a deep respect for materials.
What sets Magnanni apart is not only its artisanal artistry but also its continuity. From conception to delivery, members of the Blanco family oversee every step, ensuring authenticity and quality remain at the core. The result: footwear that embodies timeless sophistication while embracing modern design sensibilities.
The Men’s Collection: Strength in Detail
Magnanni’s FW25 men’s collection balances artisanal craftsmanship with modern sophistication, highlighting sleek sneakers, timeless loafers, and standout seasonal designs. Each piece is crafted to deliver elegance and comfort, seamlessly elevating the modern man’s wardrobe for the cooler months.
Syros in Brown – A luxurious leather running sneaker, the Syros reimagines the classic runner with hand-finished tones, a treaded sole for comfort and traction, and lambskin lining for all-day ease — a versatile choice from tailored trousers to refined denim.
Diezma II in Black – From the Línea Flex Collection, the Diezma II is a classic penny loafer in supple calfskin leather, crafted with Bologna-inspired construction for flexibility and comfort across both dress and casual occasions.
Loda in Tumbled Navy – A slip-on desert ankle boot with rich textured leather and deep navy hue. The Loda delivers a contemporary twist on casual luxury, ideal for versatile styling.
Together, these men’s highlights reflect the season’s focus on rich earth tones, bold finishes, and silhouettes that effortlessly adapt to every facet of modern life.
The Women’s Collection: Sculptural Elegance
Magnanni’s FW25 women’s collection brings refined luxury with a modern edge, featuring versatile sneakers, elegant flats, sophisticated loafers. Each piece is handcrafted to merge contemporary design with timeless sophistication, empowering the modern woman’s every stride.
Sonya in Brown – A sculpted slip-on loafer in rich brown leather, the Sonya pairs understated sophistication with all-day comfort for stylish seasonal wear.
Avilia Bow in Silver Metallic – A sleek ballerina flat in metallic leather, the Avilia Bow combines feminine detailing with a flexible sole and discreet rubber insert, offering timeless elegance with effortless comfort.
Zori in Metallic Cream – A vintage-inspired sneaker crafted in supple leather, the Zori features sleek side detailing and a caramel sole, balancing comfort, durability, and understated sophistication.
Each design is rooted in Magnanni’s tradition of handcraft, yet distinctly forward-looking — footwear that complements the rhythms of contemporary women’s lives.
Craftsmanship That Endures
Behind every shoe lies a dedication to artisanal methods. Signature techniques such as Bologna and Artesano construction ensure comfort without compromising refinement, while hand-painted patinas imbue each piece with depth and individuality. The choice of leathers, textures, and metallic finishes demonstrates Magnanni’s ability to balance tradition with the evolving language of style.
This is not fashion for a single season — it is footwear conceived as a lasting companion, where every step carries both comfort and distinction.
Seasonal Versatility, Global Appeal
The Fall/Winter 2025 collection is designed for the dynamic pace of contemporary life. The men’s Syros or Loda pair as naturally with tailored suiting as with weekend denim, while the Diezma II is a natural anchor for evening formality. For women, the Sonya loafer becomes a cold-weather staple, while the Avilia Bow and Zori provide luminous punctuation to festive gatherings and modern dressing.
From Madrid to New York, from winter soirées to everyday moments, Magnanni’s latest collection embodies versatility with unmistakable Spanish refinement.
The Timeless Allure of Magnanni
In unveiling its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Magnanni reaffirms its place at the intersection of craftsmanship and modernity. Every pair — whether loafer, boot, or heel — carries the legacy of three generations of the Blanco family, woven seamlessly with a vision for today’s luxury lifestyle.
Elegant yet approachable, classic yet contemporary, Magnanni continues to prove that true style is not dictated by seasons but defined by heritage, artistry, and the confidence of those who wear it.
Frequently Asked Questions About Magnanni
What makes Magnanni shoes unique?
Magnanni shoes are defined by their Spanish heritage and meticulous craftsmanship. Each pair is handcrafted in the family-owned factories in Spain and Portugal, using premium leathers, hand-painted patinas, and artisan construction methods like Bologna and Artesano.
Where is Magnanni based?
Founded in Almansa, Spain in 1954, Magnanni is a family-owned brand that has remained dedicated to its heritage and shoemaking traditions for three generations. While much of the company’s operations still take place in Almansa, its exceptional footwear is now manufactured in both Spain and Portugal, reflecting a commitment to excellence across borders.
What are the key styles in Magnanni’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection?
The Magnanni FW25 Collection is a study in contrast, where bold form meets refined ease. Thoughtfully handcrafted in the family-owned factory in Spain, each design reflects heritage craftsmanship with the flexibility and comfort of modern construction. From city streets to warm interiors, the season highlights elevated essentials for life in motion — including the men’s Syros in Brown, Diezma II in Black, and Loda in Tumbled Navy, alongside the women’s Sonya in Brown, Avilia Bow in Silver Metallic, and Zori in Metallic Cream.
Does Magnanni make shoes for women as well as men?
Yes. The women’s collection spans loafers, mules, slingbacks, fashion sneakers, short pumps, oxfords, and boots, each hand finished with artisanal techniques and flexible constructions for all day comfort.
Are Magnanni shoes handcrafted?
Yes. Since its founding in 1954, Magnanni has remained committed to traditional shoemaking techniques in its family-owned factory in Almansa, Spain. Every pair is handcrafted by skilled artisans using premium leathers, meticulous construction methods, and hand-painted patinas — a process that ensures each shoe is unique and reflects the brand’s legacy of Spanish craftsmanship.
How does Magnanni combine craftsmanship with modern trends?
Through hand-painted patinas, artisanal construction, and contemporary silhouettes, Magnanni seamlessly blends timeless craftsmanship with fresh, modern design.
Discover the Collection
Step into the season with Magnanni’s Fall/Winter 2025 designs, where Spanish heritage meets modern sophistication. Explore the full men’s and women’s collections and find your perfect pair at Magnanni.com.
