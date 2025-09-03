Magnanni Unveils Its Fall/Winter 2025 Collection: Craftsmanship, Color, and Contemporary Elegance

A

The Magnanni FW25 Collection is a study in contrast, where bold form meets refined ease. Thoughtfully handcrafted in the family-owned factory in Spain, each design reflects heritage craftsmanship with the flexibility and comfort of modern construction. From city streets to warm interiors, the season highlights elevated essentials for life in motion — including the men’s Syros in Brown, Diezma II in Black, and Loda in Tumbled Navy, alongside the women’s Sonya in Brown, Avilia Bow in Silver Metallic, and Zori in Metallic Cream.