AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro “Broken Something” Capsule Debuts at Tokyo Fashion Week

A Sculptural Reinterpretation of the Iconic Medalist Sneaker Fuses Vintage Americana and Japanese Avant-Garde Design

Source: Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

Following its acclaimed debut at Paris Fashion Week, the AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro General Scale. “Broken Something” capsule has made its highly anticipated retail debut during Tokyo Fashion Week on September 2, 2025. This collaboration represents a meeting of two distinct creative worlds, merging AUTRY’s vintage Americana aesthetic with Mihara Yasuhiro’s Japanese avant-garde craftsmanship.

Group shot of sneakers for “Broken Something” capsule
The collection is available at Autry, Mihara Yasuhiro, and select retailersPhoto Courtesy of Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO x Autry

A Sculptural Evolution of an Icon

At the heart of the capsule is a reimagined version of AUTRY’s beloved Medalist sneaker, a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. While the upper remains true to the original silhouette, the design introduces sculptural depth through Mihara’s signature clay-modeled midsole and oversized outsole. This is finished with a meticulous four-step handmade artisanal process, lending each pair a vintage patina that enhances its tactile appeal.

Handmade midsole detailing adds depth to the reimagined Medalist
White sneakers studio shot for “Broken Something” capsule
Limited-edition sneakers arrive with bespoke packaging

The collection’s deconstructed, raw aesthetic embraces imperfection as an intentional design language. A surreal AI-generated campaign mirrors this vision, placing the sneakers in a post-industrial dreamscape of fractured ruins and suspended motion—a visual metaphor for the collaboration’s artistic ethos.

Architectural dreamscapes frame the launch imagery
Architectural dreamscapes frame the launch imagery for the new capsulePhoto Courtesy of Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO x Autry

An Immersive Launch at Tokyo Fashion Week

The capsule’s Tokyo launch was celebrated with a cocktail party at WALL&WALL, a hidden club space transformed into a branded utopia. The event drew members of the press, fashion community, and key opinion leaders, featuring a live DJ set by Mihara Yasuhiro himself, alongside performances from Ken Ishii, the legendary Japanese techno artist, and UNA + MATCHA.

“AUTRY is a new standard sneaker brand. In this era of ever accelerating and changing information and trends, this universal style is unrivaled… I hope this collaboration will create some kind of chemical reaction.”

Mihara Yasuhiro, Fashion Designer

The capsule redefines sneaker culture through artistry and heritage
The capsule redefines sneaker culture through artistry and heritagePhoto Courtesy of Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO x Autry
Art Hearts Fashion Debuts in Guatemala with a Fusion of Indigenous Heritage and Global Couture

A Dialogue Between Cultures

Roberta Benaglia, President of Autry, described the partnership as a creative expansion rooted in authenticity:

“Collaborating with Mihara Yasuhiro allowed us to explore new creative dimensions while remaining true to our identity. The result is a bold reinterpretation of our Medalist sneaker—one that merges two distinct cultures and aesthetics into a single, sculptural statement.”

Roberta Benaglia, President of Autry

The capsule is available in three men’s and women’s colorways—black, white, and a bicolor option—through AUTRY and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro flagship stores, their respective e-commerce platforms, and select global luxury retailers.

A surreal campaign backdrop highlights the capsule’s artistic ethos
The collab fuses vintage Americana with Japanese avant-garde design
A sculptural reinterpretation of the Medalist sneaker in black

Heritage Meets Experimentation

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, founded in 1996, is celebrated for its fusion of conceptual footwear design and apparel inspired by vintage clothing, art, and sportswear innovation. AUTRY, originally launched in the 1980s by Jim Autry and revived in 2019 by a team of Italian entrepreneurs, continues to evolve its heritage tennis sneaker with modern reinterpretations that remain grounded in its athletic roots.

The “Broken Something” capsule stands as a testament to both brands’ ability to honor their origins while pushing boundaries—transforming a classic into a work of wearable art that resonates across continents.
