AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro “Broken Something” Capsule Debuts at Tokyo Fashion Week

At the heart of the capsule is a reimagined version of AUTRY’s beloved Medalist sneaker, a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. While the upper remains true to the original silhouette, the design introduces sculptural depth through Mihara’s signature clay-modeled midsole and oversized outsole. This is finished with a meticulous four-step handmade artisanal process, lending each pair a vintage patina that enhances its tactile appeal.