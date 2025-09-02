AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro “Broken Something” Capsule Debuts at Tokyo Fashion Week
Source: Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Following its acclaimed debut at Paris Fashion Week, the AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro General Scale. “Broken Something” capsule has made its highly anticipated retail debut during Tokyo Fashion Week on September 2, 2025. This collaboration represents a meeting of two distinct creative worlds, merging AUTRY’s vintage Americana aesthetic with Mihara Yasuhiro’s Japanese avant-garde craftsmanship.
A Sculptural Evolution of an Icon
At the heart of the capsule is a reimagined version of AUTRY’s beloved Medalist sneaker, a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. While the upper remains true to the original silhouette, the design introduces sculptural depth through Mihara’s signature clay-modeled midsole and oversized outsole. This is finished with a meticulous four-step handmade artisanal process, lending each pair a vintage patina that enhances its tactile appeal.
The collection’s deconstructed, raw aesthetic embraces imperfection as an intentional design language. A surreal AI-generated campaign mirrors this vision, placing the sneakers in a post-industrial dreamscape of fractured ruins and suspended motion—a visual metaphor for the collaboration’s artistic ethos.
An Immersive Launch at Tokyo Fashion Week
The capsule’s Tokyo launch was celebrated with a cocktail party at WALL&WALL, a hidden club space transformed into a branded utopia. The event drew members of the press, fashion community, and key opinion leaders, featuring a live DJ set by Mihara Yasuhiro himself, alongside performances from Ken Ishii, the legendary Japanese techno artist, and UNA + MATCHA.
“AUTRY is a new standard sneaker brand. In this era of ever accelerating and changing information and trends, this universal style is unrivaled… I hope this collaboration will create some kind of chemical reaction.”
Mihara Yasuhiro, Fashion Designer
A Dialogue Between Cultures
Roberta Benaglia, President of Autry, described the partnership as a creative expansion rooted in authenticity:
“Collaborating with Mihara Yasuhiro allowed us to explore new creative dimensions while remaining true to our identity. The result is a bold reinterpretation of our Medalist sneaker—one that merges two distinct cultures and aesthetics into a single, sculptural statement.”
Roberta Benaglia, President of Autry
The capsule is available in three men’s and women’s colorways—black, white, and a bicolor option—through AUTRY and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro flagship stores, their respective e-commerce platforms, and select global luxury retailers.
Heritage Meets Experimentation
Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, founded in 1996, is celebrated for its fusion of conceptual footwear design and apparel inspired by vintage clothing, art, and sportswear innovation. AUTRY, originally launched in the 1980s by Jim Autry and revived in 2019 by a team of Italian entrepreneurs, continues to evolve its heritage tennis sneaker with modern reinterpretations that remain grounded in its athletic roots.
The “Broken Something” capsule stands as a testament to both brands’ ability to honor their origins while pushing boundaries—transforming a classic into a work of wearable art that resonates across continents.
