Cartier’s 2025 Women’s Leather Goods Showcase Craftsmanship and Heritage

Also launched in Spring 2025, the Panthère Double Bag reaffirms Cartier’s mastery of detail. Its most distinctive feature is a handle connected by two sculptural panther heads, a testament to the Maison’s savoir-faire in both jewelry and leatherwork. Every element is meticulously considered, from the balance of proportions to the tactile quality of the materials, resulting in a bag that embodies the Panthère line’s signature sophistication while offering practical elegance for modern lifestyles.