Cartier’s 2025 Women’s Leather Goods Showcase Craftsmanship and Heritage

Cartier’s 2025 women’s leather goods arrive with a clear vision—honoring the Maison’s storied heritage while introducing contemporary refinements. Each piece, whether drawn from archival motifs or reimagined with modern versatility, reflects the craftsmanship and creative codes that have defined Cartier for more than a century.
Launched in June 2025, the Cartier Jewelry Bag capsule celebrates the glamour of great evenings with four limited-edition creations. Inspired by the accessories of the Roaring Twenties, each bag is an objet d’art, produced in exclusive quantities and adorned with fine stones.
The shapes—cylinder, sphere, and cushion—serve as a canvas for materials such as crochet knit evoking the Cactus collection, velvet-effect satin highlighting floral motifs, and calfskin punctuated with amethyst, hessonite garnet, or green onyx cabochons. Clasps set with onyx, hessonite garnet, or obsidian open to a suede calfskin interior with organized compartments. Designed to be carried in the hand or over the shoulder on a chain, these miniature evening treasures capture Cartier’s ability to blend precious artistry with functional elegance.
Debuted in May 2025, the C De Cartier Mini Tote Bag expands the collection’s reputation for effortless sophistication. Its clean-lined silhouette features two top handles, a shoulder strap, and the Maison’s signature double C motif—a design first introduced in 1921—rendered as a jewelry-like detail in gold or silver-finish metal.
Available in mimosa yellow, sage green, black, or salt white, the tote is crafted in textured calf leather and offers the option to personalize the back label with your initials. The adjustable strap, available in leather or fully embroidered with Cartier’s logo, allows for hand-held or cross-body wear, adapting seamlessly from day to evening.
Unveiled in Spring 2025, the Panthère C De Cartier Bag captures the minimalist sophistication that allows the brand’s iconic panther emblem to take center stage. Its architectural structure and seductive curved lines reflect a refined boldness, while the jewelry-inspired signature detail offers a subtle yet striking nod to Cartier’s design codes. This is a piece designed for those who value quiet luxury—where the strength of the silhouette speaks louder than embellishment.
Also launched in Spring 2025, the Panthère Double Bag reaffirms Cartier’s mastery of detail. Its most distinctive feature is a handle connected by two sculptural panther heads, a testament to the Maison’s savoir-faire in both jewelry and leatherwork. Every element is meticulously considered, from the balance of proportions to the tactile quality of the materials, resulting in a bag that embodies the Panthère line’s signature sophistication while offering practical elegance for modern lifestyles.
