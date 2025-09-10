Runway 7 Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Lineup for New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week will see a powerful fusion of international style, philanthropy, and innovation this season as Runway 7 returns to Sony Hall from Tuesday, September 9 through Sunday, September 14, 2025. Known as the industry’s most diverse runway production platform, Runway 7 is once again delivering a multi-sensory, six-day program spotlighting over 100 designers from more than 16 countries.
This year marks a milestone for Latin American representation, with over 25 brands from Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Costa Rica. The platform’s lifestyle marketplace will once again integrate fashion, art, design, and music, ensuring that each day offers a curated blend of runway shows, performances, and immersive experiences.
Fashion Meets Philanthropy: Opening Night with Elysian Magazine
The season opens September 9 with a special animal rescue and awareness event in partnership with Elysian Magazine, creators of the annual CatWalk FurBaby show. Guests will experience a screening of CatWalk FurBaby 2, live appearances by celebrity advocates, and heartwarming moments with their canine companions—all while recognizing NYC-based animal welfare organizations.
Streetwear, Couture, and Global Influence
September 10 brings the most international streetwear lineup in Runway 7 history, with 35+ designers spanning Argentina, France, Africa, Chile, Portugal, and the U.S. Names to watch include 4Hustlers2Win, The Lost Generation, Roughplay, MannMade Athleisure, and Von Olivier. Evening presentations pivot to couture and sustainable ready-to-wear from Paso Colorado, Mun Designs, Soul by Ame, Mara Victoria, and others.
Eclectic Aesthetics on Display
Thursday’s showcases deliver a dynamic mix: Contemporary RTW from Rojita Gis, Kenn Kozz, and Blanc Blanc; Latin American streetwear from Tokyoba and enflame™; avant-garde couture from Fear Free and Bea Barreau; and sustainable eveningwear by Love, Riley and Juliana Paz. Swim and resortwear labels such as Kelpie Swim and ALMAMI will share the stage with conceptual designers like Rakee Chen x LiberLive and Giovan Luna México.
From Swimwear to Luxury Streetwear
On September 12, the morning spotlights streetwear labels Beyond Streetwear, 9MM, Deserve Urban, and Vieg Yuro. The afternoon turns to swimwear with Sub Real and ADN506 Swimwear by Mynell Chacón, inspired by Central America’s tropical landscapes. That night, Actively Black, founded by former NBA player Lanny Smith, will debut a bold luxury streetwear collection, continuing the brand’s mission of celebrating Black excellence and cultural impact.
Saturday Highlights: Youth Fashion and Runway Storytelling
September 13 begins with children’s and young adult collections from OhShana and C H I C K®. The evening belongs to Ren Haixi, whose sustainable, zero-waste couture and poetic storytelling have dressed Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Lisa from Blackpink, and Shakira. Her SS26 collection, The Wild West Reimagined, channels the rugged beauty of the American desert through distressed fabrics, raw-edge lace, and sun-washed palettes.
Fashion with Purpose: Project Lab Coat Returns
Saturday closes with the third edition of Project Lab Coat, Runway 7’s philanthropic runway dedicated to raising awareness for chronic illnesses. This year’s focus is Lyme disease, with support from Global Lyme Alliance, LymeLight Foundation, and Project Lyme. The event’s personal connection comes from Christina Kovacs, Runway 7’s Director of Designer & Sponsor Relations, who battled Lyme disease for years before achieving remission.
Celebrity participants include Christopher Meloni, Ally Hilfiger, Avril Lavigne, Elena Della Donne, Z3LLA, Nicola Verses, Ramona Singer, Ren Gill, and Olivia Flowers.
Closing Day: Sustainability and Emerging Talent
On September 14, the season concludes with a curated lineup of sustainable and independent labels such as NF_Arte y Diseño, Sabina Bascur, MardiLove, Annie Pacious, Sánchez Depino, TannerNYC Premium Kok, and PC Paolina Cattorini. The day begins with a solo show from Arielle Juliette, sponsored by the Fashion Institute of Florida, marking a proud milestone for the alumna and her alma mater.
A Celebration of Cultural Diversity
As Diane Vara, Runway 7’s PR & Marketing Director, explains:
“We’re proud to once again deliver a must-attend experience for fashion enthusiasts, media, and buyers. This year’s lineup of designers showcases an exceptional blend of innovation, quality, and diversity—values we are committed to championing within the fashion industry.”
Diane Vara, Runway 7’s PR & Marketing Director
With sponsors ranging from Tampa Bay Fashion Experience and Splish Naturals to Hard Rock Cafe and M Social New York Times Square, the stage is set for a Fashion Week experience that reflects the pulse of New York while embracing global artistry.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter