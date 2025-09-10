The Model Experience Returns to New York Fashion Week with Two-Day Fashion and Music Festival
Source: The Model Exeperience
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
The Model Experience (TME), often called “the Super Bowl of fashion shows,” is set to bring its signature fusion of runway, music, and culture back to New York Fashion Week with a two-day festival at Armory Arena on September 12–13. Recognized for breaking barriers and creating opportunities for emerging talent, TME’s NYFW Festival offers the energy of a major runway show with the accessibility of a community-driven cultural event.
A Lineup Blending Fashion Icons and Industry Disruptors
The weekend opens on Friday, September 12, with runway presentations from Project Runway alumni Rik Villa, Nadine Ralliford, and Richard Hallmarq, setting the stage for a showcase of creativity across diverse aesthetics.
On Saturday, September 13, acclaimed luxury designer and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano will headline a powerhouse panel discussion, sharing insight into the industry’s evolving standards and opportunities for new talent. That same day, world-renowned makeup artist Sir John, known for his work with Beyoncé and as one of the most influential creative voices in beauty, will lead a featured conversation on artistry, representation, and redefining beauty in the modern fashion landscape.
Live Music Meets the Runway
In true TME style, the festival will merge fashion with a live music lineup featuring Jeremih, Blxst, Cash Cobain, and viral sensation Myaap, with surprise guests promised throughout the weekend. The programming reinforces TME’s commitment to treating fashion not just as an industry, but as an interdisciplinary cultural platform.
Spotlight on Emerging Designers and Cultural Legacy
Independent and emerging designers remain at the heart of TME’s mission. This year’s festival will highlight labels including StreetDream Apparel, Five Fifteen Clothing, Rarebreed Threads, and Menae, each bringing their own narrative and craftsmanship to the runway. A special presentation from The Marathon Clothing will pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle’s enduring cultural and entrepreneurial legacy.
Guests will also experience interactive brand activations from partners such as Keranique, Bask & Lather, Lilac + Flint, and Tote & Carry, turning the festival into a space where fashion, beauty, and lifestyle converge.
A Decade of Expanding Access in Fashion
For over ten years, The Model Experience has offered a platform where diversity is celebrated, opportunities are created, and barriers are dismantled. As the largest event of its kind globally, TME champions talent across backgrounds, shapes, sizes, and identities, blending the high-profile allure of Fashion Week with the welcoming energy of a festival.
By bringing together world-class creatives, iconic performers, and up-and-coming designers, this year’s TME NYFW Festival promises to be a defining moment in the 2025 fashion calendar, one where the glamour of the runway meets the inclusivity and cultural impact that have become TME’s signature.
