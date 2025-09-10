The Model Experience Returns to New York Fashion Week with Two-Day Fashion and Music Festival

The weekend opens on Friday, September 12, with runway presentations from Project Runway alumni Rik Villa, Nadine Ralliford, and Richard Hallmarq, setting the stage for a showcase of creativity across diverse aesthetics.

On Saturday, September 13, acclaimed luxury designer and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano will headline a powerhouse panel discussion, sharing insight into the industry’s evolving standards and opportunities for new talent. That same day, world-renowned makeup artist Sir John, known for his work with Beyoncé and as one of the most influential creative voices in beauty, will lead a featured conversation on artistry, representation, and redefining beauty in the modern fashion landscape.