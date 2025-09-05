Guests wearing AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro collaboration tees
AUTRY and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Celebrate Their Capsule Launch With a Night of Music, Fashion, and Street Culture in TokyoPhoto Courtesy of Maison Mihara Yasuhiro

Tokyo Fashion Week Welcomes Star-Studded Launch of AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro “Broken Something” Capsule

An Immersive, Music Driven Celebration in Tokyo Unites Global Fashion Icons, Artists, and Tastemakers for the Debut of a Cross Cultural Sneaker Collaboration

Source: Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

Tokyo Fashion Week played host to one of the season’s most talked-about celebrations on September 2, 2025, as AUTRY and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro marked the debut of their “Broken Something” General Scale capsule with an immersive, music-fueled event in the heart of the city. The evening drew an eclectic guest list of international fashion icons, artists, and tastemakers, transforming an industrial-inspired venue into a sensory playground where style, sound, and culture collided.

A Sculptural Evolution of a Sneaker Icon

First introduced during Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s January runway show, the capsule retains the original upper of the Medalist, preserving its purity of form. The transformation comes through the details: a clay-modeled midsole, outsized outsole, and a sculptural finish achieved through a meticulous four-step artisanal process. The result is a sneaker that bridges eras and aesthetics, offering a vintage sensibility layered with modern textural depth.

Immersive Launch in the Heart of Tokyo

The debut was marked by an immersive, industrial-inspired event in central Tokyo, where the surreal visual language of the campaign was brought to life. Guests moved through a space that blurred boundaries between fashion, music, and art, echoing the hybrid spirit of the capsule.

A dynamic mix of fashion insiders, artists, and tastemakers from across Asia attended, with high-profile appearances from K-Pop stars Jeon Somi and Changbin of Stray Kids, who flew in from Seoul, and Japanese style leaders including fashion icon Airu Kubozuka and actress Dream Ami. Their presence underscored the collaboration’s cross-cultural appeal and its resonance with the global creative community.

Music Meets Design

The night’s soundtrack matched the collection’s avant-garde energy. Rising duo UNA + MATCHA opened with an eclectic DJ set before Japanese techno pioneer Ken Ishii took over, later joined by designer Mihara Yasuhiro for a rare back-to-back performance. Together, they created an atmosphere that was as much about sonic experimentation as it was about style, reinforcing the collection’s ethos of pushing boundaries.

Global Availability

The AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro General Scale “Broken Something” sneakers are available in three colorways, black, white, and bicolor, for both men and women. They can be found at AUTRY and Mihara Yasuhiro flagship stores, their respective e-commerce platforms, and select international retailers.

By fusing the athletic heritage of AUTRY with Mihara Yasuhiro’s sculptural vision, the capsule is a wearable expression of cultural convergence, craftsmanship, and contemporary design.
INDOCHINO’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Elevates the Art of Tailoring

