Tokyo Fashion Week Welcomes Star-Studded Launch of AUTRY x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro “Broken Something” Capsule

Tokyo Fashion Week played host to one of the season’s most talked-about celebrations on September 2, 2025, as AUTRY and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro marked the debut of their “Broken Something” General Scale capsule with an immersive, music-fueled event in the heart of the city. The evening drew an eclectic guest list of international fashion icons, artists, and tastemakers, transforming an industrial-inspired venue into a sensory playground where style, sound, and culture collided.