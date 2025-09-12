Libertine Spring/Summer 2026 Brings a Love Revolution to New York Fashion Week

The artistic inspirations of the season were richly layered. Hartig drew on the dreamlike surrealism of René Magritte, translating the painter’s signature skies into the “Magritte Cloud” print that drifted across garments with a buoyant optimism. A series of botanical motifs introduced another visual language: the hollyhock print, adapted from 15th and 16th-century drawings, carried symbolism of aspiration and admiration. Rising above other blooms, the hollyhock became a metaphor for beauty that is both distant and essential.