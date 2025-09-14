Saucony SILO AW25 Blends Heritage, Luxury, and Performance in a Global Launch
Source: Saucony
Reported By:
is pushing the boundaries of design innovation with the global debut of its SILO AW25 collection, arriving September 18, 2025. The capsule, which first captivated audiences during its June showing at Paris Fashion Week, represents the next evolution in the brand’s exploration of heritage, performance, and high design.
Building upon the momentum of SS25’s Purity in Form Part I, this second phase — Purity in Form Part II — deepens the concept by weaving together movement, material, and narrative. At its core is a creative collaboration with set designer Hannah Knowles, stylist Abby Adler, and choreographer Jasiah Marshall, who reinterpret Saucony’s design philosophy through their own mediums, from spatial composition to kinetic storytelling.
Reimagining the Archive Through a Modern Lens
“With the AW25 collection, we looked to explore how our archive and performance designs can coexist in a more intentional way, utilizing elevated and expressive storytelling.”
Paul Ruffles, creative director for Saucony SILO
“It's an opportunity to reimagine Saucony's legacy through a more cultural, design-driven lens, pushing boundaries while staying grounded in what makes Saucony iconic.”
Paul Ruffles
The result is a capsule that is as much about form and artistry as it is about function. Each silhouette is designed to honor the brand’s performance DNA while embracing a visual sophistication that speaks to today’s luxury consumer.
New Silhouettes for AW25
Two entirely new models headline the collection:
Momentum S — A polished homage to Saucony’s walking-shoe heritage, featuring a contrasting patent leather and mesh two-tone upper, full-grain leather lining, intricate stitching, metallic accents, and a PWRRUN + XT-600 outsole.
Trekker S — Trail-inspired yet refined for urban wear, pairing Exodus 4 tooling with PWRRUN Foam and a Vibram® Megagrip outsole for enhanced comfort and grip.
Both designs draw from archival references, then elevate and modernize them within the SILO ethos to create products that feel distinctly contemporary.
Elevated Iterations of Fan Favorites
Alongside the new introductions, the AW25 capsule offers updated colorways and elevated finishes for some of SILO’s most sought-after silhouettes: Grid X Ultra S, Gripper S, 586i S, and Kinvara 1 S. Each update is a study in material selection and detail, emphasizing refined construction while maintaining the performance integrity Saucony is known for.
“Every silhouette in the AW25 collection was designed with precision; a deliberate balance of heritage, material innovation, and form.”
Brian Moore, chief product officer at Saucony.
“From the tooling to the finishes, we approached this capsule as an opportunity to evolve what footwear can look and feel like at the highest level.”
Brian Moore
A Global Release for a New Era
The Saucony SILO AW25 collection will be available at select global retailers and beginning September 18, 2025. The launch underscores Saucony’s positioning at the intersection of sport and style — where technical mastery meets cultural relevance.
By combining precision engineering with a deep respect for its own archives, Saucony has created a collection that feels both grounded in history and forward-looking — a testament to the brand’s ability to adapt and redefine performance luxury for a modern audience.
