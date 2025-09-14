Saucony SILO AW25 Blends Heritage, Luxury, and Performance in a Global Launch

Saucony is pushing the boundaries of design innovation with the global debut of its SILO AW25 collection, arriving September 18, 2025. The capsule, which first captivated audiences during its June showing at Paris Fashion Week, represents the next evolution in the brand’s exploration of heritage, performance, and high design.

Building upon the momentum of SS25’s Purity in Form Part I, this second phase — Purity in Form Part II — deepens the concept by weaving together movement, material, and narrative. At its core is a creative collaboration with set designer Hannah Knowles, stylist Abby Adler, and choreographer Jasiah Marshall, who reinterpret Saucony’s design philosophy through their own mediums, from spatial composition to kinetic storytelling.