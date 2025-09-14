Stuart Weitzman New York Launches Fall 2025 Campaign with Emma Chamberlain, Ilana Glazer, and Ashley Graham
Luxury footwear house , part of the Caleres portfolio, is placing the city that shaped its identity at the center of its Fall 2025 narrative. The new campaign, titled “Stuart Weitzman New York,” introduces three powerhouse women — Emma Chamberlain, Ilana Glazer, and Ashley Graham — as global ambassadors, each embodying the spirit of a New Yorker who thrives in both the chaos and calm of the metropolis.
Shot against storied backdrops including the New York Historical Society on the Upper West Side and the elegant corridors of Park and Fifth Avenues on the Upper East Side, the campaign captures a nuanced vision of metropolitan life — one where ambition and artistry meet style and self-assurance.
Three Women Defining the New York Attitude
Emma Chamberlain — The social media entrepreneur and host of anything goes with emma chamberlain has built an online empire that resonates with more than 26 million followers. Her unfiltered, intelligent approach to culture and style has made her one of fashion’s most influential young voices.
Ilana Glazer — Comedian, actor, writer, and director, Glazer first won audiences over with her sharp and relatable portrayal of city life in Broad City. She has since expanded her repertoire with a Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, while also using her platform to advocate for democracy through Generator Collective.
Ashley Graham — A global supermodel, television host, entrepreneur, and author, Graham has spent more than two decades challenging industry norms. The mother of three recently added “Broadway actor” to her list of accomplishments, underscoring her versatility and enduring influence.
The VINNIE Sculptural Collection: Minimalist Power Dressing
At the heart of the campaign is the VINNIE Sculptural Collection, a line that distills Stuart Weitzman’s DNA of sleek sophistication into modern essentials. Originally anchored by the best-selling 50-mm slingback, the range now expands to include:
A 100-mm wrap-up pump
A 50-mm sock bootie
An 85-mm zip-up knee-high boot
Additional silhouettes designed for the Fall 2025 season
Each style balances architectural form with wearability, delivering footwear that transitions effortlessly between professional, social, and cultural settings.
Sunglasses with Architectural Detail
The campaign also debuts new styles from the brand’s Fall 2025 Sunglasses Collection, created in collaboration with Safilo Group. Made in Italy, the designs introduce metal and acetate cat-eye frames with distinctive features such as metallic hardware-trimmed brows and keyhole temple accents — the latter a subtle nod to the iconic keyhole detail found on the back counter of the brand’s celebrated NUDIST sandal.
The Creative Vision
Photographed by Ned Rogers, whose work has helped shape Stuart Weitzman’s modern visual language, the campaign reflects a refined yet approachable sensibility. The creative team includes stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, set designer Mary Howard, hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz, and makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi — each contributing to the campaign’s layered portrayal of style and identity.
By framing its latest collection in the context of New York’s cultural and architectural richness, Stuart Weitzman New York positions its Fall 2025 offering as more than seasonal fashion — it is a study in personal expression, urban sophistication, and the evolving role of women who shape the city and are shaped by it.
