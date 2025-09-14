Stuart Weitzman New York Launches Fall 2025 Campaign with Emma Chamberlain, Ilana Glazer, and Ashley Graham

Luxury footwear house Stuart Weitzman New York , part of the Caleres portfolio, is placing the city that shaped its identity at the center of its Fall 2025 narrative. The new campaign, titled “Stuart Weitzman New York,” introduces three powerhouse women — Emma Chamberlain, Ilana Glazer, and Ashley Graham — as global ambassadors, each embodying the spirit of a New Yorker who thrives in both the chaos and calm of the metropolis.

Shot against storied backdrops including the New York Historical Society on the Upper West Side and the elegant corridors of Park and Fifth Avenues on the Upper East Side, the campaign captures a nuanced vision of metropolitan life — one where ambition and artistry meet style and self-assurance.