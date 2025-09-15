What Happened at the 2025 Fashion Media Awards During New York Fashion Week

The crowd was just as headline-worthy as the honorees themselves. Tommy Hilfiger, Law Roach, Christy Turlington, Busta Rhymes, Nicky Hilton, Amy Sherald, Amelia Gray, Fernanda Giménez, Joe Manganiello, Drew Taggart, and Ishaan Khattar were just a few of the faces spotted mingling, snapping photos, and catching up during brief breaks in the program.

It truly was a celebration of community. Friends, collaborators, and admirers filled the space with conversations that bounced between next season’s trends and this week’s show highlights.