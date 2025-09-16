Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2026 Collection: A Dazzling Ode to the American Woman
A Sparkling Presentation at NYFW
Walking into Surrogate’s Court on Saturday afternoon felt like stepping into a living work of art. Every corner shimmered, every detail was deliberate, and the entire presentation radiated the kind of polish and theatricality that has become Stacey Bendet’s signature. The Spring 2026 alice + olivia showcase wasn’t just a highlight of New York Fashion Week, it was a visual love letter to the American woman.
The air buzzed with energy as fashion insiders, celebrities, and industry tastemakers gathered beneath the grand Beaux-Arts ceilings. Casamigos cocktails in hand, guests moved from one sparkling vignette to the next, accompanied by the sounds of Blu DeTiger’s live DJ set.
Celebrities and Style Icons in Attendance
Bendet’s presentation drew a star-studded crowd, underscoring the brand’s enduring influence in both Hollywood and fashion. Ashlee Simpson, Nicky Hilton, Brooks Nader, Julia Butters, Jenny Mollen, Liz Gillies, Isabella Briggs, Silvia Dionicio, Sofia Bryant, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Ava Dash were among those who joined the celebration. Each guest leaned into the mood of the afternoon, glamorous, playful, and unabashedly fashion-forward.
The Collection: A Love Letter to American Women
Stacey Bendet designed her Spring 2026 collection with a milestone in mind: the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.
“In 2026, as we honor the 250th anniversary of the United States, we celebrate the American woman. A woman who has shaped our culture, inspired our art, defined our fashion, and moved through history with strength and style. This collection is a love letter to her!”
Stacey Bendet, Fashion Designer
The 45-look lineup reflected that sentiment beautifully. Bendet tapped into the pragmatism and charisma that define American style, balancing bold minimalism with a sense of play. Standout pieces included a poppy red bias-cut jersey gown reminiscent of 1940s glamour, a men’s suit reimagined with elongated tailoring and a crisp undone tie, and floor-length ball skirts splashed with playful mixed stripes.
Colors popped across the collection, poppy red, emerald green, navy, pale pink, and yellow formed a palette that was both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. Fabrics spoke to America’s manufacturing heritage, with layered lace, jacquards, and burnout chiffons elevating texture. Eveningwear swung between eras: sweeping Gilded Age gowns met tuxedo mini dresses and corseted bombshell silhouettes.
Fashion Meets Americana
The set design amplified the message of the collection, turning the Hall of Records into a surrealist dreamscape. A 20-foot reinterpretation of the Statue of Liberty, draped in butterflies and roses, greeted guests as a symbol of resilience and renewal. Nearby, an abstract American flag mural and a reimagined Constitution titled We the Women anchored the show’s theme with bold symbolism.
Together, fashion and installation merged into an immersive journey through history, pop culture, and the indelible impact of American women on style.
A Defining Moment at NYFW
For me, walking through this presentation was like being swept into a glittering storybook, every sequin, stitch, and silhouette carried meaning. It was more than a fashion showcase; it was an affirmation of identity, artistry, and resilience.
With its intricate craftsmanship, historical nods, and thoroughly modern styling, alice + olivia’s Spring 2026 collection cemented itself as one of the season’s most memorable NYFW presentations. Stacey Bendet presented a vision of the American woman, past, present, and future.
