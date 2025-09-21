La Marquise Jewellery Ascends from Dubai’s Gold Souk to Global Red Carpets
Source: La Marquise Jewellery
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
La Marquise Jewellery has long been a name synonymous with craftsmanship in the Middle East, but 2025 marks a decisive leap onto the world stage. What began in Dubai’s historic Gold Souk in 1986 has evolved into an internationally recognized luxury house, with the brand making headlines at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and securing coveted placement in Vogue Singapore’s Red Carpet report.
From Heritage to High Fashion
The family-owned maison reflects Dubai’s own transformation from trading hub to global luxury capital. Founded nearly four decades ago, La Marquise is now celebrated for balancing artisanal heritage with modern design. At Cannes this year, more than 40 actresses, models, and cultural figures walked the red carpet in La Marquise high jewellery, a testament to the brand’s relevance on one of fashion’s most visible stages. International supermodel Veena Praveenar Singh was highlighted in Vogue Singapore, reinforcing the brand’s foothold in global editorial circles.
Celebrity Endorsements and Awards
Celebrity supporters have helped expand La Marquise’s influence far beyond the Gulf region. Nicole Kidman and Iraqi singer Rahma Riad are among those who have chosen its pieces for red carpets and performances. This visibility builds on industry accolades, including Retail Store of the Year for its Mandarin Oriental Doha boutique and Work Wear Jewellery of the Year at the 2024 Retail Jeweller Middle East Awards.
A Global Network with Local Roots
Today, La Marquise operates 26 boutiques worldwide, including 16 in the UAE, with flagship locations at The Dubai Mall and The Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi. The company also runs an award-winning manufacturing facility in Dubai, where more than 200 artisans craft each design. Under the leadership of CEO Nishith Shah, the brand has been named an official Superbrand 2024, cementing its place among the UAE’s most innovative and trusted luxury names.
Collections with a Story
Among its standout lines is the MRM Heritage Collection, which draws inspiration from the UAE’s cultural legacy while introducing contemporary forms. This blend of storytelling and modern elegance positions La Marquise as both a custodian of tradition and a leader in design innovation.
The Road Ahead
The global jewellery market in the UAE is projected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2033, and La Marquise appears poised to play a central role in that growth. As the brand expands its boutique network and continues to make its mark at major cultural moments, its rise illustrates not only the strength of Emirati luxury but also the enduring global appetite for jewellery that balances history, artistry, and modern glamour.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.