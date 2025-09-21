WWD and OUTFRONT Media Launch Landmark Campaign for National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025
Source: OUTFRONT Media Inc.
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Fashion’s Tribute in the Public Square
Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), the fashion industry’s long-standing authority, has partnered with OUTFRONT Media to mark National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 with a nationwide billboard campaign that merges cultural recognition with fashion history. The initiative debuted in New York City’s Times Square on September 16, 2025, and will continue nationwide through October 15, illuminating the achievements of Hispanic designers whose work has shaped luxury fashion for decades.
The campaign builds on WWD’s milestone 115th Anniversary Issue, where the publication honored “Newsmakers, Originals, and Legends.” Among those spotlighted are designers whose names resonate well beyond the runway:
Oscar de la Renta: the Dominican-born visionary who defined American elegance and luxury with timeless designs.
Manolo Blahnik: the Spanish footwear master whose craftsmanship and silhouettes became icons of sophistication.
Narciso Rodriguez: the Cuban-American designer celebrated for a minimalist yet architectural aesthetic that continues to influence contemporary design.
A Partnership Rooted in Legacy and Inclusion
The billboards are more than visual tributes—they are cultural statements placed in some of the most trafficked public spaces in the country. Amanda Smith, CEO of Fairchild Media Group, framed the initiative succinctly:
“This campaign is a powerful reminder of how fashion reflects culture and community. WWD is proud to honor the legacy of these extraordinary Hispanic designers whose vision and artistry have shaped the industry in lasting ways. Partnering with OUTFRONT allows us to bring their stories to life in public spaces across the country, celebrating both their historic impact and the inspiration they provide for future generations.”
Amanda Smith
By extending the stories of these designers beyond print and digital platforms, WWD and OUTFRONT underscore the importance of honoring diverse narratives in fashion’s global dialogue.
OUTFRONT’s Cultural Platform
OUTFRONT Media, one of the largest out-of-home media companies in North America, has become a leading voice in using public advertising to amplify inclusivity and cultural celebration.
“We’re proud to once again partner with WWD during National Hispanic Heritage Month, using OUTFRONT’s platform to spotlight these incredible designers. Their talent and trailblazing spirit inspire us, and we’re honored to showcase their creativity in the powerful, real-world medium this campaign deserves.”
Liz Rave, Vice President of Marketing at OUTFRONT.
Through placements in major cities across the United States, the campaign brings fashion history into the everyday landscape, ensuring the legacies of these designers reach audiences far beyond the fashion elite.
Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future
The campaign aligns with the 2025 National Hispanic Heritage Month theme: “Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.” By spotlighting groundbreaking designers in Times Square and beyond, WWD and OUTFRONT Media link cultural heritage with present-day creativity, reminding audiences that Hispanic voices have long been central to the evolution of fashion and luxury.
As media evolves and attention spans fragment, the partnership between WWD and OUTFRONT reflects a strategic approach to storytelling—one that blends heritage, scale, and visual impact. In doing so, it not only honors icons like de la Renta, Blahnik, and Rodriguez, but also inspires the next generation of designers to continue shaping global fashion with their own unique voices.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.