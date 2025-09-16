Belletage x L’Animal Debut Swim and Ready-to-Wear Collaboration at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week added another striking chapter to its story on Sunday night when Belletage Swimwear unveiled its latest collaboration with L’Animal. The presentation, staged at Lavan Midtown, combined swim and ready-to-wear in an avant-garde showcase that placed female empowerment and boundary-pushing design at its center.
A Night of High-Profile Moments
The evening opened with model Josie Canseco setting the tone as she walked the first look down the runway. In the audience, Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith was spotted among the front-row guests, adding to the buzz of celebrity presence that underscored the event’s high-wattage energy.
Presented as part of NYFW The Shows, the collection offered a clear statement of intent: this was not swimwear as the industry has traditionally known it, but an elevated fusion of art and utility. The runway became a space for reimagining both categories through the lens of luxury.
Reimagining Swim and Ready-to-Wear
The Belletage x L’Animal collaboration leaned into textures, shapes, and motifs that blur the lines between coastal inspiration and metropolitan polish. Sculptural silhouettes dominated the runway, with fabrications that carried depth and movement. Ocean-inspired prints added a natural rhythm, grounding the collection in its aquatic muse while keeping the focus firmly on innovation and artistry.
The show’s theme of “raw elegance” was not simply aesthetic—it extended into the ethos of collaboration. By merging their creative perspectives, Belletage and L’Animal presented a shared vision of what modern luxury swimwear and ready-to-wear can become.
A New Voice in Swimwear
Though a newcomer, Belletage Swimwear is positioning itself as more than just a label. Founded by Bryan Skowronek, the brand made its debut at Miami Swim Week 2025 with twelve capsule collections, each designed by accomplished models who brought their own experience and creativity into the process. The concept is rooted in empowerment: putting design back into the hands of tastemakers and encouraging young women to explore both their creative and entrepreneurial potential.
With its collaborative model, Belletage is charting a different course within the swimwear industry, one that places equal emphasis on innovation, inclusivity, and self-expression.
Beyond the Runway
The pieces featured in the Belletage x L’Animal runway show are already available to shop through the brand’s website, ensuring the energy of the night carries into the wardrobes of those who wish to embrace the collection firsthand.
