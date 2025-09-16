Belletage x L’Animal Debut Swim and Ready-to-Wear Collaboration at New York Fashion Week

Though a newcomer, Belletage Swimwear is positioning itself as more than just a label. Founded by Bryan Skowronek, the brand made its debut at Miami Swim Week 2025 with twelve capsule collections, each designed by accomplished models who brought their own experience and creativity into the process. The concept is rooted in empowerment: putting design back into the hands of tastemakers and encouraging young women to explore both their creative and entrepreneurial potential.