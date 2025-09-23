Nardos Spring/Summer 2026 Collection Brings Shakespearean Poetry and Natural Grace to NYFW
On September 16, 2025, the Grand Ballroom of The Pierre Hotel in New York City became the stage for a collection that blended theater, nature, and couture. Creative Director Nardos Imam unveiled her Spring/Summer 2026 collection for luxury fashion house NARDOS, presenting a deeply personal exploration of rebirth that moved between Shakespearean cadence and organic fluidity.
Photo Credit: Daniel Perry
The Vision: Renewal Through Fabric and Form
Imam’s latest collection reflected her belief that clothing should stir emotion and tell stories without words. Inspired by the arcs of Shakespearean drama and the sweeping curves of the natural world, the designs captured renewal through movement and tone. Fabrics appeared to “dance” as they flowed, with delicate shades and emotive silhouettes enhancing the theme of transformation.
The show carried forward Imam’s dual aesthetic: modernity infused with nostalgia. Styled alongside Joseph Erico, Editor in Chief of Grazia USA, the collection balanced romance with strength, delivering garments that resonated as both personal and performative.
Behind the Scenes at The Pierre
Staged in the timeless grandeur of The Pierre, a Taj Hotel, the show’s details reflected couture-level precision. Hair was styled by Matthew Curtis for Goldwell, while Marcello Costa led makeup. Accessories amplified the drama, with Manolo Blahnik shoes and jewelry by JJR completing the looks. Cars from Blue Venom F5 with Hennessey and SkinSips by Mary Rankin added distinctive touches to the event’s atmosphere.
The Designer’s Story
Nardos Imam’s journey is as intricate as her designs. Born and raised in Eritrea, she grew up surrounded by the rhythm of her mother’s sewing machine—an early influence that would shape her career. After moving to the United States, she began her professional path at Richard Brooks, a luxury fabric store in Dallas, before becoming the in-house designer at Stanley Korshak. There, her mastery of fit, color, and architectural detail cultivated a loyal clientele.
In 2012, Imam launched her own fashion house, NARDOS Couture. Today, her creations span couture, ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories, consistently defined by exquisite craftsmanship and embellishment. Embroidery, beading, and her architectural approach to silhouettes have made her a go-to designer for celebrities seeking gowns that combine timeless femininity with contemporary artistry.
A Living Performance
The Spring/Summer 2026 collection underscored Imam’s philosophy that fashion is a form of living performance. Each garment, with its carefully orchestrated details, spoke to the themes of rebirth and renewal while inviting women to embrace both strength and romance in their wardrobes.
In a season filled with theatrical references and artistic dialogues, NARDOS distinguished itself by transforming fabric into poetry, reaffirming Imam’s place among the most thoughtful and compelling voices in couture today.
