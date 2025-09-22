Negris LeBrum Serves Up the “Matcha Martini” Collection at New York Fashion Week
A Spirited Evening in Chelsea
On Saturday, September 13, 2025, the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea set the stage for Negris LeBrum’s Spring/Summer 2026 “Matcha Martini” Collection, unveiled as part of New York Fashion Week. Designer Travis Hamilton infused the evening with a sense of ease and lightheartedness, offering a collection inspired by a family dinner conversation that blossomed into a full-fledged fashion narrative.
What began as a simple suggestion from Hamilton’s nephew to call the line “Matcha” evolved into “Matcha Martini”—a title that mirrors the collection’s essence: refreshing, playful, and undeniably stylish.
The Collection: Vintage Glamour with Modern Energy
The “Matcha Martini” Collection embodies Negris LeBrum’s signature nod to timeless elegance, reinterpreted for today’s woman. Each look was crafted to reflect a different persona, celebrating individuality while honoring classic silhouettes.
The runway brought to life 1950s and 1960s-inspired makeup and hairstyles, adding a glamorous layer to designs that fused retro charm with modern sensibilities. Structured tailoring, flowing dresses, and playful detailing revealed a designer unafraid to bridge decades while keeping the spirit of the brand intact.
Hamilton explained his approach simply:
“This was the easiest and most relaxed collection I’ve designed. I wanted the joy I felt creating it to translate directly to the runway, to the audience, and ultimately to the women who wear these clothes.”
Travis Hamilton, Designer Behind the “Matcha Martini” Collection
A Cocktail-Inspired Collaboration
Adding to the night’s festive tone, Negris LeBrum partnered with Kansas Whiskey to craft a signature cocktail aptly named The Matcha Martini Collection. Served before and after the show, the cocktail became a seamless extension of the collection’s story, blurring the lines between fashion and lifestyle. Guests toasted to the runway while sipping the green-hued creation, reinforcing the collection’s celebratory mood.
Beyond the Runway
The brand also revealed plans for a capsule edition of the “Matcha Martini” Collection, scheduled for release this fall. Featuring alternate color selections, the capsule arrives just in time for the holiday season, offering a new way for women to embrace Hamilton’s latest vision.
Negris LeBrum’s Continuing Legacy
Founded with a spirit of storytelling and cultural reflection, Negris LeBrum has consistently crafted collections that honor tradition while embracing modernity. With Matcha Martini, Hamilton delivers not only garments but also an experience—one where fashion, family, and lifestyle converge.
The evening at the Metropolitan Pavilion was more than a runway presentation; it was a toast to creativity, heritage, and joy. For an audience seeking luxury with personality, Negris LeBrum’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection was a reminder that style, like a perfectly mixed martini, should always be savored.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.