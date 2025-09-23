Shoes for a Cure Returns to Miami Design District with Luxury Shopping Weekend
Source: Miami Design District
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Fashion Meets Philanthropy in Miami
The Miami Design District will once again become the intersection of style and social impact as Shoes for a Cure returns for its second year in the city. Taking place October 16–19, 2025, the exclusive luxury shopping weekend brings together more than 20 international brands—including Tom Ford, Valentino, and Ferragamo—for a series of activations designed to raise funds for the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.
The Miami chapter is part of the broader Shoes for a Cure legacy, which began in Central Park in 1994 and has since grown into the fashion and footwear industry’s premier fundraiser for breast cancer research and treatment. Over the past three decades, the initiative has raised more than $65 million, solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone of philanthropic giving within the fashion world.
A Weekend of Luxury and Giving
The four-day program promises to be both stylish and impactful. Guests will enjoy exclusive shopping experiences and in-store activations, with a portion of proceeds donated directly to Sylvester. This philanthropic model unites donors, designers, and clients in support of women’s health, turning retail into a vehicle for change.
The weekend will open with an intimate dinner at Mother Wolf Miami, the celebrated restaurant by Chef Evan Funke in collaboration with Ten Five Hospitality. The evening will set the tone for the days ahead, featuring a silent auction with rare and once-in-a-lifetime items such as VIP access to global art and sporting events, luxury travel experiences, and pieces offered by world-renowned fashion houses. Bidding will be available to the public beginning October 1.
Leadership and Vision
The event is led by a committee of co-chairs recognized for both their style and their philanthropic dedication. This year’s leaders include Nabil Aliffi, Eva Hughes, Kinga Lampert, Marile Lopez, Jayne Sylvester Malfitano, Craig Robins, and Carrie Rubin. Their combined influence ensures the Miami edition continues to build momentum while deepening the industry’s impact on cancer research.
“Shoes For a Cure is on a mission to extend its reach beyond New York City with the Miami chapter, building on the success over the last three decades. The fashion and footwear industry is run mostly by women, and we have all been impacted by this disease or know someone who has. It’s important for us to continue our work around this cause while bringing everyone together through our common love for beautiful shoes. We are so thrilled by the support of our donors, partners and countless volunteers this year.”
Sandi Mines, President of the Fashion & Footwear Charitable Foundation
“Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is honored to partner with The Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation again this year for Shoes for a Cure. This exclusive shopping experience with some of the most desirable fashion brands in the world at Miami Design District raises much-needed funds for cancer research and support programs. We look forward to an incredible evening of fun, fashion, and friendship at Mother Wolf to celebrate this incredible support.”
Dr. Stephen Nimer, director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
The Miami Design District Connection
For the Miami Design District, hosting Shoes for a Cure is more than a celebration of luxury fashion—it is an affirmation of community values.
“Women’s health and cancer research are vital causes that deserve our collective attention and action. Partnering with Shoes for a Cure allows us to leverage the power of fashion and philanthropy to drive real change in the community. Miami Design District is proud to stand with Sylvester, FFCF, and the many visionary brands who are using their platforms to make a difference.”
Craig Robins, President and CEO of Dacra
Beyond Miami
Following the Miami shopping weekend, Shoes for a Cure will return to New York City with a private cocktail event at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks, leading up to its much-anticipated mega shoe sale at Chelsea Market. These multi-city activations illustrate the event’s expanding reach, cementing its reputation as a fixture on the philanthropic calendar.
A Season of Purpose
This year’s Miami edition of Shoes for a Cure reaffirms how fashion can transcend commerce to become a force for good. By merging world-class luxury retail with a philanthropic mission, the Miami Design District will once again prove that giving back can be as stylish as it is meaningful.
