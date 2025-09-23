Shoes for a Cure Returns to Miami Design District with Luxury Shopping Weekend

The Miami Design District will once again become the intersection of style and social impact as Shoes for a Cure returns for its second year in the city. Taking place October 16–19, 2025, the exclusive luxury shopping weekend brings together more than 20 international brands—including Tom Ford, Valentino, and Ferragamo—for a series of activations designed to raise funds for the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.

The Miami chapter is part of the broader Shoes for a Cure legacy, which began in Central Park in 1994 and has since grown into the fashion and footwear industry’s premier fundraiser for breast cancer research and treatment. Over the past three decades, the initiative has raised more than $65 million, solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone of philanthropic giving within the fashion world.