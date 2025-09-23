Miami Design District Marks 10 Years of Fashion Strikes Cancer
Source: Miami Design District
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A Decade of Style with Purpose
On October 1, 2025, the Miami Design District (MDD) will launch the 10th annual Fashion Strikes Cancer event series, a month-long program dedicated to raising awareness and funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
Conceived by fashion visionary, stylist, and breast cancer survivor Angeles Almuna, the initiative blends Miami’s creative energy with a deeply personal mission: to offer solace, inspiration, and solidarity to those impacted by breast cancer.
This year’s edition honors Christine Handy, an international print and runway model, author, advocate, and humanitarian whose life and work embody resilience. Handy’s 2016 novel Walk Beside Me, a fictionalized account of her own journey with breast cancer, has been adapted into the upcoming film Hello Beautiful, set for release this fall.
An Artistic Beginning
The series commences on October 1 with the Pink Dome Lighting Ceremony, where the Miami Design District’s iconic architecture will be illuminated in solidarity. The evening will also feature a performance by the Florida Grand Opera, Florida’s oldest arts institution, presented as part of its Wellness and Resilience Program. Designed as a gift of healing and connection, the performance will showcase the power of the human voice to inspire hope and strength.
A Calendar of Community Engagement
Throughout October, the neighborhood will host a lineup of events that merge fashion, wellness, and philanthropy:
Annual Pink Yoga, co-led by Angeles Almuna and Dawn Feinberg, founder of Ahana Yoga, with music by DJ Drez.
Annual Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception, featuring the work of stylists and designers including Danny Santiago, Juan Castillo, Lisu Vega, Sigal Cohen, and Valeria Krasavina.
Select Miami Design District retailers will also participate by donating proceeds from sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, extending the initiative’s impact across the community.
Honoring Christine Handy
This year’s honoree brings a uniquely multifaceted perspective to the cause. In addition to her modeling career and published work, Handy is a breast cancer advocate, social media influencer, public speaker, and mother of two. She also serves on the boards of People of Purpose, the Break Free Foundation, and the Wonder Women Initiative, cementing her role as both a leader and mentor within the advocacy space.
Fashion Meets Philanthropy
Fashion Strikes Cancer has grown into one of Miami’s most meaningful cultural initiatives, proving how style can unite communities around a cause. Over the past decade, the event series has fostered healing through creativity, offering a space where art, wellness, and advocacy intersect.
By honoring Handy and partnering with BCRF—the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world—the Miami Design District reinforces its commitment to shaping cultural moments that extend beyond luxury retail and design.
A Shared Message of Hope
As the Miami Design District celebrates ten years of Fashion Strikes Cancer, its message remains clear: fashion can be a vehicle for connection, resilience, and change. With artful programming, a strong philanthropic partner, and an inspiring honoree, this year’s edition underscores the enduring power of community and creativity in the fight against breast cancer.
