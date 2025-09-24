Fashion Designers of Latin America Expands Its Global Vision at NYFW

This September, Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) returned to New York Fashion Week with a message that transcended the runway: fashion is about people, culture, and community. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Albania Rosario, FDLA continues to elevate Latin American designers on the global stage, providing them with a platform that celebrates artistry, heritage, and innovation.

The 2025 edition brought together a powerful mix of events and shows that underscored FDLA’s mission. Festivities opened September 12 with a Fashion Talk Meet & Greet at Gambit Art Gallery, followed by a welcome reception and the release of FDLA Spotlight Magazine on September 13th at INNSiDE New York Nomad, which featured designers and celebrities shaping Latin American fashion today.