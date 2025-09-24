Fashion Designers of Latin America Expands Its Global Vision at NYFW
This September, Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) returned to New York Fashion Week with a message that transcended the runway: fashion is about people, culture, and community. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Albania Rosario, FDLA continues to elevate Latin American designers on the global stage, providing them with a platform that celebrates artistry, heritage, and innovation.
The 2025 edition brought together a powerful mix of events and shows that underscored FDLA’s mission. Festivities opened September 12 with a Fashion Talk Meet & Greet at Gambit Art Gallery, followed by a welcome reception and the release of FDLA Spotlight Magazine on September 13th at INNSiDE New York Nomad, which featured designers and celebrities shaping Latin American fashion today.
On September 14, FDLA staged its Collective Shows at the Starrett-Lehigh Building. The day began with FDLA KIDS, spotlighting young talent and playful creativity, with collections from Angie Polanco, Aurora Dresses, and the Multicultural Kids collaboration by Carlos Sierra and Albania Rosario. The debut of PUENTE, presented by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, introduced designers from the Restrepo and San Victorino regions, while Agatha Ruiz de la Prada made a memorable guest appearance with her signature color-driven designs.
The main shows featured standout collections from Manuel Febrillet, Dariela Castilla, Idol José, and concluded with a grand finale by Argentine designer Benito Fernandez. Later in the week, the Legendary, Iconic, Timeless Beauty press event at United Palace honored designers’ contributions to Latin American fashion, attended by industry leaders and civic figures. Closing highlights included presentations by Giannina Azar, Carlos Sierra, Aleska Genesis with the debut of BRILLESKA, and Carlos Pineda’s tribute to Mexico’s Independence Day, complete with live mariachis and Mezcal Santo Gusano.
FDLA concluded on September 16 with MARCAS LATAM: Buy the Runway, a dynamic shopping event that connected designers directly with buyers, executives, and fashion enthusiasts. Through these experiences, FDLA reaffirmed its vision of fashion as a human story, defined by resilience, diversity, and boundless creativity.
Q&A with Albania Rosario, FDLA Founder & CEO
Caroline Dalal: Your shows highlight such intricate, detail-driven work. How do you choose the designers that best represent Latin American fashion?
Albania Rosario: At FDLA, our selection process is rooted in celebrating the diversity, artistry, and cultural heritage of Latin America. We look for designers who are not only masters of their craft, but who also bring unique stories and innovative techniques to the table—whether through sustainable practices, artisanal methods, or bold creative visions. Our goal is to spotlight talent that embodies the spirit of Latin American fashion and pushes the boundaries of what’s possible, both on the runway and beyond.
CD: I attended the FDLA show in New York — what does it mean to you to see it become such a key part of NYFW?
Albania Rosario: It’s incredibly meaningful to see FDLA recognized as an integral part of NYFW. When I started this journey over 15 years ago, my dream was to create a platform where Latin American designers could shine on the global stage. Seeing our community embraced by the New York fashion world is a testament to the power of persistence, collaboration, and the undeniable talent of our designers. It motivates me every day to keep building bridges and opening doors for the next generation.
CD: How does your work with FDLA connect to your mission of mentoring and empowering women and minorities?
Albania Rosario: Mentorship and empowerment are at the heart of everything we do at FDLA. As a Latina entrepreneur, I understand the challenges women and minorities face in this industry. That’s why we invest in educational programs, leadership opportunities, and inclusive platforms that uplift underrepresented voices. Through FDLA, we strive to create a supportive ecosystem where emerging talent can grow, connect, and realize their full potential.
CD: FDLA has reached global stages like South Korea and Dubai. What impact do you hope this international presence will have on Latin American designers?
Albania Rosario: Taking FDLA to international stages is about more than just showcasing beautiful collections—it’s about changing perceptions and expanding opportunities for Latin American talent. I hope our global presence inspires designers to dream bigger and encourages the world to recognize the richness and innovation of Latin American fashion. By connecting cultures and markets, we’re opening doors for our designers to collaborate, grow their brands, and make a lasting impact worldwide.
Building Bridges, Creating Legacy
As Albania Rosario reflected, FDLA is not only about showcasing fashion but also about building opportunities and reshaping narratives. By honoring cultural heritage, uplifting underrepresented talent, and connecting Latin America to international markets, FDLA continues to expand its influence well beyond New York Fashion Week. For Rosario, the legacy is clear: empowering designers while celebrating the humanity at the heart of fashion.
