Cucculelli Shaheen Ignites NYFW with Collection Twenty-One: Flaming Hearts

Anna Rose Shaheen & Anthony Cucculelli: We always do a ton of research before we start designing the collection. Then, we’ll start to play around with some ideas or motifs that we find interesting, and we’ll work to prep those ideas into a pitch sheet for our embroidery team, with colors and materials that we find interesting that season. Then, the swatching process starts, and sometimes we can do up to ten rounds of swatches while we work on getting the colors and materials balance the way that feels correct for the collection. Simultaneously, we’ll be working on collection silhouettes - either revisiting an existing shape that we find interesting, or starting something new. Then we start to play around with combining embroidery, fabrics, and silhouettes together with lots of sketches and color iterations to see what feels best in the collection that season. Once we’ve finished that part of the design process, we’ll start to place any fabric patterns onto the pattern pieces and embroidery motifs as well as degrades and ombre placements. When the pieces come in, we’ll sometimes customize further in the studio during show fittings to make something unexpected!