hiTechMODA Season 14 Brings Global Designers to the New York Fashion Week Stage
New York Fashion Week welcomed back hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion production company celebrated for its fusion of emerging talent and established names, with a two-day showcase that captured the breadth of international fashion creativity. Season 14, staged at the Edison Ballroom in Times Square, placed 39 designers from around the globe in the spotlight, delivering couture, pageant wear, evening gowns, and ready-to-wear collections that reflected a kaleidoscope of cultural perspectives.
A Platform for All Stages of Fashion
Pamela Privette, Founder and Executive Producer of hiTechMODA, reinforced the company’s guiding philosophy:
“hiTechMODA was built to democratize the runway and make it accessible to both visionary newcomers and globally established names. Season 14 brings together designers whose creativity, diversity, and artistry will resonate with audiences in New York and beyond.”
Pamela Privette, Founder and Executive Producer of hiTechMODA
The two-day event underscored hiTechMODA’s mission to provide a world-class platform for designers at every stage of their careers. Season 14 featured collections that spanned the spectrum of design—from intricately detailed couture and pageant gowns to innovative ready-to-wear looks.
Designers from Around the World
The lineup represented a rich cross-section of global talent. Featured designers included Nita Belle’s Closet, Marc Defang (Pageants and Young Adults), ASHLEY Lauren, Luxe by Rian Fernandez, Danny Booc, Marjorie Kobayashi, Melanie Caballero Couture, Paaie, Kat Couture, Marjorie Renner, Arish Lam, SCI PH, Rasi Nari, Zalina Couture by Ronaldo Arnaldo, Alonso Maximo, WOW Wear, Andrea D’ La O, Joy Art Style, ROLLOG Fashion, Omar Mansoor, Glamour Girl Boutique, and NOVAREV, among others.
The schedule also highlighted the Miss Bikini United States Fashion Show, adding a dynamic dimension to the program and reinforcing hiTechMODA’s ability to weave diverse fashion genres into a cohesive runway narrative.
Spotlight on VIP Models
Season 14 also drew high-profile models whose participation elevated the runway presentations. The Rian Fernandez show featured Christiana DiNardo (Miss New York USA), Ivy Harrington (Miss New Jersey USA), Telelangana Kashvi (Miss Universe), Mary Sickler (Miss Nevada USA), Hou Xuhe (Miss Universe China), and Marisa Cannon (VIP Model).
The Alonso Maximo presentation included Clayton Maxwell (Mister Man of the Year 2025), David Borum (Mr. Oklahoma 2025), Rowan Musick (Mister American Global 2025), Ioanna Saratopolous (Miss Cosmo Greece 2025), and Beone Fobes (Miss Cosmo Bahamas 2025), highlighting the global appeal of hiTechMODA’s stage.
Fashion Innovation with Purpose
hiTechMODA has distinguished itself within the crowded fashion week calendar by producing showcases that emphasize technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. This commitment ensures that each season is not just about the garments, but about positioning fashion within a broader cultural and global dialogue. By offering designers both visibility and credibility, hiTechMODA continues to shape what a modern runway experience can be.
A Growing Legacy at New York Fashion Week
With 14 seasons to its name, hiTechMODA has cemented itself as a fixture of New York Fashion Week, known for spotlighting talent that bridges continents and categories. Season 14, with its blend of couture craftsmanship, cultural expression, and next-generation models, reaffirmed the brand’s reputation as a democratizing force in the industry and a vital platform for fashion’s evolving narrative.
